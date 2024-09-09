Dr. Srikant Morlawar Excellence In Homeopathy & Community Service

With nearly four decades of clinical experience, Dr. Srikant Morlawar has been a driving force in advancing homeopathic medicine. He has developed innovative formulas to treat conditions once thought incurable, demonstrating his deep commitment to patient care and medical innovation. Dr. Srikant Morlawar has treated thousands of patients with various chronic diseases, such as Arthritis, Spondylosis, Disc problems, Sciatica, AVN, IBS, ADHD, Female and Male infertility, PCOS, Thyroid problems, Diabetes, Piles, Psoriasis, Asthma, Kidney stones and many more, without surgery or side effects. Beyond his practice, Dr. Srikant Morlawar is a passionate educator who takes great pleasure in sharing his vast knowledge with students and colleagues. His efforts to spread awareness about Constitutional Homeopathy have included hosting numerous conferences and seminars, publishing articles in leading newspapers, and participating in interviews on major television channels across India, showcasing the cases he has successfully treated over his four-decade career.