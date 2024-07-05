Dr. Sivaramakrishnan S - What Are The Common Scalp Conditions?

Head lice: Head lice are primarily spread through direct head-to-head (hair-to-hair) contact, although less commonly, they can also be transmitted through shared clothing or belongings. This occurs when lice crawl onto these items or when eggs attached to shed hairs fall onto them. Practicing good hygiene habits is crucial for preventing and managing the spread of head lice. For instance, it's important not to share combs, brushes, or towels. Additionally, laundering clothes and linens used by individuals with head lice in a washing machine can help minimize the risk of transmission.2