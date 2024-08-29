Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Piyush Jadhao - Role Of Doctors In Arthritis Pain Management

Doctors have the expertise to assess the severity and type of arthritis, whether osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or another form. They understand the underlying pain mechanisms and can create a personalized pain management plan.

Dr. Piyush Jadhao
Dr. Piyush Jadhao
info_icon

  • Arthritis pain management is a multifaceted process that demands a comprehensive understanding of the condition and tailored treatment approaches.

  • Doctors play a crucial role in managing arthritis pain. They can help differentiate between different types of pain and select the most effective treatments.

Pain Management is Complex – Your Doctor Knows Better

Doctors have the expertise to assess the severity and type of arthritis, whether osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or another form. They understand the underlying pain mechanisms and can create a personalized pain management plan. This plan may include medications, physical therapy, lifestyle changes, and other interventions that go beyond what self-medication can offer.

Differentiating Between Normal and Serious Injuries

Identifying the specific type of arthritis or related condition you have is crucial for receiving the appropriate treatment and management plan tailored to your needs.

Therefore, it's beneficial to discuss your joint health and potential arthritis risks with your doctor.

Be alert for these potential signs and symptoms of arthritis:

  • Pain, swelling, or stiffness in one or more joints.

  • Joints that are red or warm to the touch.

  • Joint tenderness or stiffness.

  • Difficulty moving a joint or performing daily activities.

  • Any joint symptoms that cause you concern.

Schedule an appointment with your doctor if you experience any of the following:

  • Joint symptoms that persist for three days or more.

  • Multiple episodes of joint symptoms within a month.

Doctors can perform detailed evaluations and diagnostic tests to differentiate between typical arthritis pain and more severe conditions, such as fractures, infections, or ligament damage.

This differentiation is crucial in preventing further damage and ensuring timely and appropriate treatment.

It is important to understand that you should never Self-Medicate.

  • Self-medication is widespread among general people, but it carries significant risks.

  • While over-the-counter pain relievers can provide temporary relief, they may not address the root cause of the pain and can lead to overuse or misuse.

  • In fact, self-medicating without proper knowledge can result in adverse effects, interactions with other medications, and masking of symptoms that need medical attention.

Consult a doctor for effective Arthritis Management

Doctors can access a wide range of treatment options and choose the best approach based on the individual's condition, pain level, and overall health. Some of the common treatments include:

  • Pain Killers: Doctors can prescribe medications for relieving pain. They ensure that the prescribed medicines are appropriate for the patient's specific type of arthritis and health status.

  • Home Remedies: While home remedies like hot and cold therapy, gentle exercises, and dietary changes can be beneficial, doctors can guide the most effective and safe practices. They can recommend specific exercises and lifestyle modifications that complement medical treatments.

  • Injections: For some patients, injections can provide significant pain relief. Doctors can administer these injections accurately and monitor their effects, reducing the risk of complications and ensuring optimal outcomes.

Conclusion

Effective arthritis pain management requires a holistic and informed approach only a doctor can provide. Trusting in a doctor's expertise can lead to better pain management and improved quality of life for those with arthritis.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Toss Update: Hosts Lose Skipper Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence At Lord's
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
  5. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
Football News
  1. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  2. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  3. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  4. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  5. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook RTI: With Rate Of Rescuing Bonded Labourers Down By 80%, Will Centre Be Able To Abolish It By 2030?
  2. Assam Assembly Passes Bill Seeking To Make Muslim Marriage, Divorce Registrations Compulsory
  3. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  4. 'Is This A CM's Statement?': SC's Stern Reply To Revanth Reddy's Sceptical Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail
  5. Day In Pics: August 29, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  4. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  5. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign