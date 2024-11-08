Dr. Himesh Gandhi - Prostate Cancer: Insights And Importance Of Early Detection

Prostate cancer represents about 3% of all cancers in India.
Annually, 33,000 to 42,000 new cases are diagnosed.
A 2013 study identified prostate cancer as:
The second most common cancer in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.
The third most common in Bangalore and Mumbai.
Across India, it consistently ranks among the top ten cancers affecting men.
Emphasis on raising awareness is crucial for early detection and timely treatment.
Risk Factors for Prostate Cancer
Age
Rare in men under 40; risk rises significantly after 50.
Approximately 60% of cases are diagnosed in men over 65, underscoring the need for regular screening in older men.
Family History
Close male relatives with prostate cancer (e.g., father or brother) double an individual's risk.
The risk is even higher if multiple family members are affected, particularly when diagnosed at younger ages.
Genetics
Mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, associated with breast and ovarian cancers, also increase prostate cancer risk.
Lynch syndrome, linked to multiple cancers, is another genetic risk factor.
Inherited mutations account for a small percentage of prostate cancer cases.
Lifestyle and Environmental Factors
Diet, smoking, and chemical exposure may contribute to prostate cancer risk, though evidence is not conclusive.
Most prostate cancer cases are due to acquired genetic mutations from lifestyle or environmental factors, rather than inherited mutations.
Symptoms of Prostate Cancer
Often asymptomatic in early stages, making regular screening vital.
Possible symptoms include:
Difficulty urinating or weak urine stream.
Frequent urination, particularly at night.
Discomfort in the pelvic area.
Erectile dysfunction.
Advanced cases may present with blood in urine or semen, and bone pain.
Screening and Diagnostic Tools
Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test
Helps in early detection, but elevated PSA levels may also result from non-cancerous conditions (e.g., prostatitis, enlarged prostate).
Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)
A physical exam that can help detect abnormalities in the prostate.
Further Diagnostic Testing
Transrectal ultrasound or prostate biopsy to confirm diagnosis.
Imaging tests (MRI, CT scans) to stage the cancer and assess spread.
Staging and Treatment Options for Prostate Cancer
Early Stages (Stage I and II)
When confined to the prostate, treatment options typically include surgery or radiation therapy.
Locally Advanced Cancer (Stage III)
Treatment may involve a combination of surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy.
Metastatic Cancer (Stage IV)
For cases where cancer has spread to distant organs (e.g., bones, lymph nodes), hormone therapy and chemotherapy are commonly used.
Follow-Up Care and Management
Regular follow-up is crucial, especially in early-stage prostate cancer:
Check-ups start every three months, then every six months, eventually becoming annual visits.
In metastatic disease or palliative care:
The focus is on symptom relief and quality of life.
Treatments may include bisphosphonates for bone metastases and pain management.