Dr. Himesh Gandhi - Prostate Cancer: Insights And Importance Of Early Detection

In this article, Dr. Himesh Gandhi shared valuable knowledge on prostate cancer and importance of an early detection.

Dr. Himesh Gandhi
  • Prostate cancer represents about 3% of all cancers in India.

  • Annually, 33,000 to 42,000 new cases are diagnosed.

  • A 2013 study identified prostate cancer as:

    • The second most common cancer in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

    • The third most common in Bangalore and Mumbai.

  • Across India, it consistently ranks among the top ten cancers affecting men.

  • Emphasis on raising awareness is crucial for early detection and timely treatment.

Risk Factors for Prostate Cancer

  1. Age

    • Rare in men under 40; risk rises significantly after 50.

    • Approximately 60% of cases are diagnosed in men over 65, underscoring the need for regular screening in older men.

  2. Family History

    • Close male relatives with prostate cancer (e.g., father or brother) double an individual's risk.

    • The risk is even higher if multiple family members are affected, particularly when diagnosed at younger ages.

  3. Genetics

    • Mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, associated with breast and ovarian cancers, also increase prostate cancer risk.

    • Lynch syndrome, linked to multiple cancers, is another genetic risk factor.

    • Inherited mutations account for a small percentage of prostate cancer cases.

  4. Lifestyle and Environmental Factors

    • Diet, smoking, and chemical exposure may contribute to prostate cancer risk, though evidence is not conclusive.

    • Most prostate cancer cases are due to acquired genetic mutations from lifestyle or environmental factors, rather than inherited mutations.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

  • Often asymptomatic in early stages, making regular screening vital.

  • Possible symptoms include:

    • Difficulty urinating or weak urine stream.

    • Frequent urination, particularly at night.

    • Discomfort in the pelvic area.

    • Erectile dysfunction.

    • Advanced cases may present with blood in urine or semen, and bone pain.

Screening and Diagnostic Tools

  1. Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test

    • Helps in early detection, but elevated PSA levels may also result from non-cancerous conditions (e.g., prostatitis, enlarged prostate).

  2. Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

    • A physical exam that can help detect abnormalities in the prostate.

  3. Further Diagnostic Testing

    • Transrectal ultrasound or prostate biopsy to confirm diagnosis.

    • Imaging tests (MRI, CT scans) to stage the cancer and assess spread.

Staging and Treatment Options for Prostate Cancer

  1. Early Stages (Stage I and II)

    • When confined to the prostate, treatment options typically include surgery or radiation therapy.

  2. Locally Advanced Cancer (Stage III)

    • Treatment may involve a combination of surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy.

  3. Metastatic Cancer (Stage IV)

    • For cases where cancer has spread to distant organs (e.g., bones, lymph nodes), hormone therapy and chemotherapy are commonly used.

Follow-Up Care and Management

  • Regular follow-up is crucial, especially in early-stage prostate cancer:

    • Check-ups start every three months, then every six months, eventually becoming annual visits.

  • In metastatic disease or palliative care:

    • The focus is on symptom relief and quality of life.

    • Treatments may include bisphosphonates for bone metastases and pain management.

