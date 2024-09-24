Dr. A. K Trisal - Managing Arthritis Symptoms During Winter

Stay Hydrated:

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining joint lubrication. Even in winter, drink enough water to keep your joints functioning smoothly.

Keep yourself warm

Have a long soak in a warm bath or a hot shower. Not only will this warm you up, but it will also ease your joints.

Use a hot water bottle or electric blanket if needed.

Keep your home at a temperature that suits you.

Exercise and Physical Activity

Plan physical activities that are easy to do during winter, such as:

Walking indoors

Involve yourself in household chores

Play with children

Swimming indoors, such as Hydrotherapy

Taking an aerobics or yoga class

Listening to music and dance

Using the stairs instead of the elevator

Do stretching or light exercises while watching TV

Consider home workout sessions and online classes tailored for people with arthritis, such as low-impact aerobics, yoga, and pilates.

Take vitamin D

More time indoors means less opportunity to get the "sunshine vitamin," which works with calcium to keep bones strong. Consult your doctor about a vitamin D supplement.

Stay Motivated and Plan Ahead:

Anticipate weather changes and have a warm exercise routine ready to go indoors.

Calcium Supplementation

Calcium plays a vital role in bone health, and ensuring adequate intake through supplements and dietary sources is essential.

While calcium supplements can help meet daily requirements, it is best to balance these with calcium-rich foods to enhance absorption and overall nutritional benefits.

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources, along with leafy greens like spinach and fortified foods such as cereals and orange juice.

Additionally, nuts and seeds provide a healthy dose of calcium.

Consulting with a healthcare provider to tailor a balanced calcium intake plan, integrating both dietary sources and supplements, can help maintain strong bones and mitigate the impact of arthritis during the colder months.

Conclusion

By understanding the impact of weather on joint health and adopting appropriate strategies, individuals can effectively reduce pain and maintain mobility throughout the colder months.

Remember, staying warm and active is key to enjoying a comfortable winter season despite arthritis challenges.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD