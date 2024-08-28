Entertainment Spotlight

Tasva Unveils Its New Flagship Store In Hyderabad With A Grand Baraat, Led By Actor Naga Chaitanya

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani - has opened the doors to its spectacular flagship store in the heart of Himayatnagar, Hyderabad. Spanning an impressive 4,823 sq ft in one of the city’s most prestigious locales, this store is set to become the ultimate destination for men’s fashion. With its prime location and stunning design, Tasva is here to redefine your shopping experience—just in time for the festive and wedding season!

Tasva


The grand opening was marked by the presence of Hyderabad’s own superstar Naga Chaitanya gracing the event alongside the legacy designer -Tarun Tahiliani as Tasva’s Chief Design Officer. The duo brought the perfect blend of celebrity glamour and design excellence, making this launch a day to remember.

Naga Chaitanya, reflecting on the significance of the launch, shared, "Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart, and I know how much this city values tradition and style. Tasva brings the perfect blend of both, offering designs that speak to our rich heritage while catering to the modern tastes of our people. I’m excited to see how this store will become a go-to destination for everyone looking to celebrate special occasions.”

The Himayatnagar store isn’t just a place to shop—it’s an experience. Designed to reflect the evolving tastes of India’s cosmopolitan man, the store creates a harmony between earthy wood and brass with contemporary aesthetics, drawing inspiration from India’s history and heritage. The garments are arranged in a visually stunning ombre cascade, ensuring that every step you take is a feast for the eyes. Tarun Tahiliani emphasized the connection between the brand and the city, stating, “Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage and love for tradition resonate deeply with Tasva’s design philosophy. This store is a celebration of that connection, offering a curated collection that honors the past while embracing the future of men’s fashion.”




Hyderabad’s vibrant cultural tapestry and rapidly growing economy, was the obvious choice for Tasva’s expansion. As for what’s in store, customers can look forward to Tasva’s latest collections. The festive collection features stunning kurta sets and kurta bundi sets, with vibrant screen prints and modern silhouettes that bring a fresh twist to traditional attire. Meanwhile, the wedding collection offers luxurious sherwanis, achkans, and the innovative angrakha sherwani, crafted from opulent fabrics and detailed with intricate embroidery work.

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head of Tasva adds, “At Tasva, our goal has always been to make designer Indian wear accessible to a wider audience. The launch of our store in Himayatnagar is a testament to our commitment to bringing the best of tradition and modernity to our discerning customers in this vibrant city”

Tasva has become a renowned name across India, with a presence in major cities and a reputation for quality and craftsmanship. The success of our stores in Hyderabad has driven the launch of this grand flagship in Himayatnagar, a strategic move to cater to the city’s growing demand for premium Indian wear. Step into the world of Tasva at our new Himayatnagar flagship store. Whether it’s a wedding, festival, or any special occasion—special days deserve a Tasva!

About Tasva

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, is a brand launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man. The brand offers an extensive range of kurtas, kurta bundi sets, sherwanis, Indo-western outfits, footwear, and accessories. The brand's exquisite products are available at exclusive Tasva stores across India and online at www.Tasva.com

 Store Address

Door No 3/6, Commercial Complex, 238/1, AP State Housing Board, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034

