Tasva Unveils Its New Flagship Store In Hyderabad With A Grand Baraat, Led By Actor Naga Chaitanya

The Himayatnagar store isn’t just a place to shop—it’s an experience. Designed to reflect the evolving tastes of India’s cosmopolitan man, the store creates a harmony between earthy wood and brass with contemporary aesthetics, drawing inspiration from India’s history and heritage. The garments are arranged in a visually stunning ombre cascade, ensuring that every step you take is a feast for the eyes. Tarun Tahiliani emphasized the connection between the brand and the city, stating, “Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage and love for tradition resonate deeply with Tasva’s design philosophy. This store is a celebration of that connection, offering a curated collection that honors the past while embracing the future of men’s fashion.”