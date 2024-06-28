Composing Melodies For Life

Good music sways the world, and in its rhythm, tune, and composition, the creation and its creator achieve milestones that remain engrained in the edifice of time. Such a dynamic music composer is Prem Anand. He has carved his niche in the music industry across India, beginning in the state of Odisha.
Odissi music is a genre of classical music originating in eastern India and is intimately and inextricably associated with the Jagannatha temple of Puri. A disciple of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, Prem Anand received his musical training from Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. Prem Anand’s strong foundation in music and his relentless striving and dedication to composing superior music have earned him popularity and success as the best music director in the Odia film industry. Over the last three decades, he has continued to remain on top by aligning with the changing trends in music and the evolving tastes of listeners.
The Bollywood Tunes
Prem Anand’s next big stride was making his mark in the Bollywood industry, which is the strongest influencer across social, intellectual, and regional platforms. He made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ in 2009 and ‘Aankhon Mein Kyon Nami Hai’, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, which sets the tone. Recently composed two songs, ‘Baahon Mein’ and ‘Khuda Raazi', for the film ‘Love U Turn’. Prem Anand’s songs from the film ‘Love U Turn’ were well received, and it was indeed a matter of pride for the state of Odisha that he was the first Odia composer whose song touched the one-million mark on YouTube right after release.
In spite of being a top composer in the Odia film industry, Prem Anand had to face many unforeseen challenges in the Hindi film industry. His interaction with well-established people from the industry in Mumbai, like Sajid Nadiadwala and the late Yash Chopra, and working with Udit Narayan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Subramaniam, Sonu Nigam, and Sunidhi Chauhan, established Prem Anand as a successful and talented music composer.
The secret mantra to his consistent success is a combination of his humility, great musical skills, an ear for good music, and a seeking soul. “I have never stopped learning, and I am continuing with my research on music. I listen to more music than I create. I am also into the production of songs, as it is as important as composing. Music does not have any language.” The composer said.
Experimenting with Music
The sky is the limit when it comes to creating something new for the talented composer. Prem Anand introduced a cappella version in Odisha for the title song of Sri Mandira, a true masterpiece bringing in the feel of choir singing and chanting to the temple song without instrumental accompaniment, adding multiple artists layering the keys that they are singing in, creating a richer and more vibrant sound. He has created music for tribals, governors, mining societies, and many organisations in order to raise awareness on social issues.
At the All India Scientists Conference, Dr Binoy Das, former director of the Strategic Forces Command’s Integrated Test Range (ITR), conferred Prem Anand with the title of Music Scientist for his innovations in the field of music.
Making Musical History
Prem Anand composed the music score for Jai Ho Hindustan Ki, Hockey India’s anthem for the Odisha Hockey World Cup. To commemorate the 75th year of independence, the powerful lyrics of ‘Hockey Ki Rann Bhoomi Mein Triranga Hi Leherayega’ drew parallels to the hopes of the nation to see the tri-colour flying high in the tournament. The song touched the hearts of all players and was sung at the opening ceremony at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Prem Anand also composed a melody for a historic event in our country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a campaign video for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections asserting Modi will come again titled Phir Aayega Modi . Initially, Prem Anand had created a 3-minute scratch, which he sent to the BJP media cell. His heartfelt composition, filled with patriotic ardour, stirred the BJP think-tank, and he was asked to increase the duration from 3 to 10 minutes. The 10-minute video starts with the sound of a conch shell, followed by clips of Modi’s temple run, the installation of Sengol at the new parliament building, and his public rallies. The video also features India's recent achievements in various fields, including Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon's south pole.
"It was a proud moment for me when my song got selected for Modi Ji’s campaign. Phir aayega Modi is our collective hope and recognition of the economic growth that the country has witnessed.” The composer said.
Message for Future Composers
“Music is about absolute dedication and discipline for the art. To be recognized as a good music composer, it will take years of hard work. I faced a lot of hurdles in my journey, and I have learned to remain steadfast in my work. The path to success is very steep, and often we are distracted by beginner’s luck. My advice to the younger generation of talented and aspiring youth is to remain focused on creating good work, not shy away from experimenting with music, and recognise your flaws so that you can continue to improve them. Patience is the name of the game.”