Composing Melodies For Life

Message for Future Composers

“Music is about absolute dedication and discipline for the art. To be recognized as a good music composer, it will take years of hard work. I faced a lot of hurdles in my journey, and I have learned to remain steadfast in my work. The path to success is very steep, and often we are distracted by beginner’s luck. My advice to the younger generation of talented and aspiring youth is to remain focused on creating good work, not shy away from experimenting with music, and recognise your flaws so that you can continue to improve them. Patience is the name of the game.”