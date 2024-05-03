Elections

PM Modi To Address Election Rally, Undertake Roadshow In Jharkhand

The PM is scheduled to visit the West Singhbhum district on Friday where he will address an election rally 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Tata College Ground, Chaibasa, from 3 pm and seek votes for party candidates in two Lok Sabha constituencies—Singhbhum and Khunti, both are scheduled tribe (ST) reserved seats, he said.