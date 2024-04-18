Even though the share of the agricultural sector in the state GDP has declined from about 52 per cent in 1960-61 to 8.2 per cent during 2010-11, agriculture continues to be a major source of livelihood for the rural people. Agriculture still employs about 40 per cent of the workforce in the state. In Eganapuram village, almost all households are engaged in agriculture, including the young generation. A total of 905 acres of land is being cultivated three times a year and gets an average yield of 2,500 kg of rice per acre. The villagers do not agree with the perception that agriculture is becoming unaffordable and the youngsters are not interested in farming anymore. “Every household occupies one to four acres of land. People are able to manage their humble lives by the yield from this land. They do not need big money,” says Lokesh Prathipan, a native of Kanchipuram, a graduate in geology who looks into environmental activities in the locality.