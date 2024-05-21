Elections

'You Did Not Even Vote': BJP Sends Notice To Sitting MP Jayant Sinha For Skipping Campaigning And Other Party Work

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha stopped taking interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribag LS seat. It has also been revealed that hours before the announcement that Jaiswal would be the candidate for Hazaribagh, Sinha had requested party leadership to relieve him from electoral politics.