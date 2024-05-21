'You Did Not Even Vote': BJP Sends Notice To Sitting MP Jayant Sinha For Skipping Campaigning And Other Party Work

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued former Union Minister Jayant Sinha a show cause notice over his reluctance to take part in poll campaigning after Manish Jaiswal was declared candidate from the Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat. Notably, Sinha, the son of former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, is the sitting MP of Hazaribagh.
It has also been revealed that hours before the announcement that Jaiswal would be the candidate for Hazaribagh, Sinha had requested party leadership to relieve him from electoral politics.
About the show cause notice
In the notice, BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu said, "You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from Hazaribag LS seat. You did not even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise. The party's image has been maligned due to your conduct."
As per reports, the ruling party has sought an explanation from Sinha within two days, following instructions from state BJP president and former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi.
Asked about future course of action, Sahu told PTI that it would depend on Sinha's response. Sinha did not respond to calls and messages in this regard.
Hazaribag, a high-profile urban constituency in Jharkhand, was once represented by Yashwant Sinha and later his son, Jayant Sinha. Sinha won the seat by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, defeating Congress's Gopal Sahu in 2019. Notably, Jaiswal had earlier contested from the Mandu assembly seat on a JVM ticket.