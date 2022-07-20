ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022: Find Out If You Qualified Here

The students that took the examinations of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on the 15th and 16th of June now don't need to wait for their results anymore. As per an official notification released by the authorities, the icsi cs foundation results 2022 will be released today at 04:00 pm.

The ICSI CSEET results 2022 and the Foundation Programme examination results 2022 will be released on the official website of the ICSI. The students must make sure to visit the official site to view their results. The list will contain the official data and information regarding the number of students that have passed the examinations.

In addition to this, the students must also know that the ICSI has also released the official dates of examination for the November session for the CSEET examinations. The examinations for the CSEET in the November session will be taken on 12th November 2022. The registration of these November examinations will be open till the October 15th 2022.

Here are the steps to view the official ICSI Results 2022ICSI Results 2022