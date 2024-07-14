CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024 For Class 10, 12 Start Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 starting from tomorrow, July 15. Students who have registered for the compartment exams can download the date sheet from the official CBSE website, .
CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024 | Timings And Schedule
The exam timings for class 10 supplementary exams are from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for all subjects, except for computer applications and information technology, which will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students are advised to check the date sheet for the exact timings and schedule for their respective exams.
CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024 Guidelines For Students
The CBSE has issued strict guidelines for students appearing for the supplementary exams. Students are expected to follow these guidelines throughout the exam period:
- Bring original admit cards to the exam hall. No entries will be allowed without admit cards.
- Do not share any items, including stationery, in the examination hall. Students are expected to bring their own stationery.
- Do not bring mobile phones, electronic gadgets, or any communication devices inside the examination hall. If found, students will be treated under unfair means, rules and guidelines.
- Check the duration of the tests on the admit card and date sheet beforehand.
Compartment Exam Vs Supplementary Exam
A compartment exam is an exam conducted by CBSE for students who have failed in one or two subjects in their regular board exams. It provides a second chance for students to clear their failed subjects and pass the class.
A supplementary exam is an additional exam conducted by CBSE for students who were unable to clear their regular board exams. It provides a second chance for students to clear their failed subjects and move on to the next class.
While both terms are often used interchangeably, "supplementary exam" is a broader term that includes compartment exams as well as any other additional exams conducted by CBSE.