Three Body Problem: Art, Artist And AI  

This changed with technological revolution in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries when printing and reproduction became commonplace. The aura of art withered at that time because of its reproduction. However, with AI, technological intervention has now reached beyond just reprinting or copying which still gave some value to the works of art even after their reproduction. Copying or recreating a piece of art that has been originally created by the artist is different from creating a piece of art that was never created by the artist originally. Now, in this process, the fundamentals of originality have been removed. The phrase Art has its own life has taken another meaning with AI. Art under AI has become a separate entity of its own. The Artist is dead. Do we have the consent of the artist? Do we know what variation or murki the late Muhammad Rafi would have taken while singing this song? We know how emotions of the singers/artists affect their art, which actually creates the originality of the piece. In this case there is no emotion -at least at the level of interchange with AI. AI does not have the inner struggle to achieve perfection which is a hallmark of an artist. If not, then should we take this song as another copy of the artist's song/voice or does this have something more to offer?