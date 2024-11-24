Objects, village and city lives, nude bodies, his paintings denote a quest to decipher identity in the artist’s own internal logic. Hussain eliminated and in a way, liberated forms and stories from abundance and extras; he focused on the aura, more than the realism.



Going through his paintings, it is hard to pin Hussain on one singular identity. He was a painter of grandiose, yet he possessed subliminal ideas of minimalism. The sketches which he would create spontaneously on a restaurant napkin, calm and fluid, can be seen as a completely different entity of his artistry. The sketches often found their grand presence later when interpretated on a canvas.