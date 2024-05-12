Culture & Society

The Mannequin, A Symbol Of Fashion’s Cosmetic Appeal

Why is it that we choose to dress these inanimate dolls in the same garb as we would like to dress our animate selves?

Getty Images
Two women customers browse garments in a retail business Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Mannequins of all shape, size, age and gender inundate clothing stores, whether in malls or in old city bazaars across the country. Recently, a designer friend of mine went shopping for mannequins where amongst a sea of dolls in this veritable warehouse sat the sole breathing person, the shopkeeper and manufacturer of these mannequins, some of which would soon be dressed in my friend’s clothes. “Mannequin” in the original French refers merely to a model and in the world of couture, a living fashion model. Designers have been known to have their favourite mannequins, those beings and bodies that bring forth to the world their singularly signature style.

What happens when mannequins, however, are replaced with inanimate dolls that line up clothing store fronts? How many of us whilst shopping have not paused for a brief moment in a clothing store, thinking that the doll fully and fashionably clad standing in front us were not a real living person? Not only are we as human beings dressed in clothes, but a significant population of tailors’ dummies dressed in contemporary couture populate our cities.

Why is it that we choose to dress these inanimate dolls in the same garb as we would like to dress our animate selves? Is it because we have fashioned them according to the tailored proportions of our own bodies, or is it that only in the figure of the mannequin—a pure body without life— that we are able to articulate the cosmetic appeal of fashion? In the embodiment of a doll, we can dress or undress him/her without any moral trepidation, as if we were (mis) handling the dead.

Much has been written about the relationship between death and fashion, as far back as the 18th century Italian poet, Giacomo Leopardi, who penned a dialogue between fashion and death; the main drama ensues with Madame Fashion pursuing Madame Death by trying to convince her that she is her very own sister, that much like death, fashion is perpetually and perennially caught up in constantly renovating the world. It is my contention that some of fashion’s most salient and concentrated features surface on the metaphorical bodies of the dead, the mannequin serving as a purely cosmetic aesthetic of artifice, the brilliantly superficial.

Transgender fashion show - null
Look Either Like A Man Or A Woman: Tales Of Transwomen In The Fashion Industry

BY Shreya Basak

It should, as a result, come as no surprise that real living models often engage in mechanical expressionless, death and doll-like motions on runways; these living models suppress their own human animation by bringing the semiotic of artifice, the semiotic of the mannequin and of death to the fore.

Recently, in some news circles there has been an outcry pitted against the ostentatiousness of the Met Gala, contending that how can we be parading ourselves as peacocks when many are losing their lives in Palestine. Fashion has always been able to reach out its deathly cold hand in moments of crises; when many were dying of consumption in earlier centuries, there was simultaneously a ‘tubercular look’ that came into fashion. Perhaps, fashion is by nature excessive, indulgent, decadent, and destructive, but moreover, cold and indifferent. She of-ten even responds to disease and calamity by embroidering sickness, war and epidemic into the fabric of her newest clothes and collections. The fashion industry is also one of the most destructive in terms of damaging the environment whilst making the most money doing it. Perhaps, Madame Fashion knows what she is talking about when she says that she and her sister, Madame Death have similar objectives. Fashion, is none other than a death cult.

My friend just called to let me know that all the new mannequins she purchased at the warehouse are dressed up and ready to be exhibited in the store; she even went on to say that the one red-head particularly fit so well in the only sweater of her new winter capsule collection, his red hair matching the colour of the sweater. She also spoke of the featurelessness of another mannequin’s face and how that so successfully assisted in diverting the viewer’s gaze directly to the bright neon green shirt that adorns his torso.

Gaurav Monga is a writer and teacher

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Interpol To Share Details On Prajwal Revanna's Whereabouts Once Available, Says Karnataka Home Minister
  2. Cong, BJP Spar After MP CM Yadav's Gaffe About His Party MLA
  3. Tuning Into Srinagar's Election: Songs, Sacrifices, And The Duel Of Dedicated Candidates
  4. MeT Dept Issues Orange Alert For Five Districts In Uttarakhand
  5. Karnataka: Police Arrests 7 Men For 'Torturing, Giving Electric Shocks' To Private Parts Of 3 Car Dealers
Entertainment News
  1. Hansika Motwani Shares Fun Reel With Mother, Says 'Mummy Se Gaaliyan Khana Ek Habit Hai'
  2. Anup Soni Warns Against Deepfake Video Promoting IPL Betting Manipulating His Voice
  3. Tara Sutaria Recreates Her 'Teen Queen's 70s Pic For Mother's Day; Calls It A 'Work Of Art'
  4. Karuna Pandey Has No Mother's Day Plans; Pariva Pranati To Spend Time With Her Son
  5. '...She's Not On Our Calendar': Law Roach Calls Out Big Five Luxury Brands Who Rejected To Dress Zendaya
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  2. Holstein Kiel 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Benedikt Pichler's Goal Earns Bundesliga Promotion For Kiel
  3. EPL: Manchester City Thump Fulham 4-0 As Pep Guardiola Inches Closer To History - In Pics
  4. 'King Khan' Strikes Again: Parvej 'A Glimpse Into The Future' Indian Athletics  - Mahindra
  5. Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
World News
  1. US Sounds Alarm Over 'Democratic Backsliding' As Thousands Protest Georgia's 'Putin-like' Foreign Agent Bill
  2. Wildfire In Canada's British Columbia Forces Thousands To Evacuate. Winds Push Smoke Into Alberta
  3. '...She's Not On Our Calendar': Law Roach Calls Out Big Five Luxury Brands Who Rejected To Dress Zendaya
  4. A Fire Burns Down Almost An Entire Shopping Centre Housing 1,400 Outlets In Warsaw
  5. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail