Sounds Of (Undivided) Punjab

The young Madan first performed kaafi ‘vandan hai shaarda naman karun’ in Solan before he turned five. Within a few years, at the age of nine, he was the star artist at the famed festival of classical music in Jalandhar—the Harvallabh Sangeet Sammelan. As the story goes, he became a sensation very quickly. The then reigning star Kundan Lal Sehgal (from Jalandhar) was a fan of the young boy. According to the witnesses of the time, when Mahatma Gandhi visited Shimla in 1940, people did not turn up to see him in expected numbers because they were attending Master Madan’s concert. By the age of 14, Master Madan as a solo artist was a pan-India star and on the panel of All India Radio as a regular performer of classical music along with the greats like Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Dina Qawaal, Mubarak Ali Fateh Ali et al. Prithvi Raj Kapoor (the patriarch of Bollywood’s Kapoor family) is reported to have visited the boy for collaboration which did not happen because of the singer’s demise.