Short Story: Find The Nearest Exit

But before long, a staff circular put the uncertainty to bed. The key Russian investor in M had appointed their man Yuri Petrov as an interim CEO “to steer the ship through turbulent times” and “to ensure continued profitability and customer delight”. The staff tutted at the cliched note and immediately dove into an extensive internet search to uncover more information about the new CEO. They were disappointed when they realised that not only was there no image of this particular gentleman on the net, but there was also no major proclamation of his managerial expertise except for a brief mention in an unresolved white-collar crime in some Baltic country. They were further disappointed when they got to meet him in person upon his arrival in the office. He was a fifty-something man, with a small build, balding head and the moxie of an assistant hand on a modest Russian sailboat that had no visible ambitions of sailing far or even going anywhere.