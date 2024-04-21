In the second act of the book, love blossoms in a shadow-speckled spring. Love craves companionship, be it of light or shade or sorrow. Radha and Krishna’s amorous play is bathed in the breath of the Bodhi tree in “Blink”. But sorrow – the condition we wake up to, if we ever wake up – is calling. You realise you are only “a mud-plastered house for meteors afraid of dying”. The human being, civilisation, cosmos all meet in an image of dazzling evanescence that lacerates the imagination and stabs the soul. The world as metamorphosis, as a turning z, as samsara chakra is glimpsed in “some swaddle” of the poem “Handkerchief” which dances lightly in love through paradoxes of magnitude. The hinted circularity of death and birth, a misty signature of their oneness, returns again in “Thrift”: in the moon, the rings, the sixteen annas like the moon’s sixteen phases, in the night that swaddles the moon’s ripening and dropping. Put your ear to the poem’s ground. You will catch an ancient hum. Tantra is breathing.