Review: 'And They Lived…Ever After' Rewrites Fairy Tales Through A Disability Lens

The stories in the anthology weave the authors’ everyday realities into the tapestry of fairy tales. Their lived experience—ups and downs, fears and dreams, and the frustrations of navigating the world as people with disabilities—shine through. There are notes of love, compassion, and hope. There are innovative attempts to redefine “happily ever after” and “fairy tale endings”. Some of the stories sensitively trace the lives of children with disabilities. The casual cruelty of her classmates hurts Maryam in Sanchita’s ‘Maryam and the Moon Angel’. The children exclude Maryam from their games because she has a wooden leg. She senses their disdain and finds refuge in nature. The sky, the breeze, birds, and the ‘Moon Angel’ soothe her. They motivate her to claim her rightful place in the world. Zara, the heroine of O Aishwarya’s ‘The Swan in Disguise’ is visually impaired. She is an excellent student but she dreads school, a place where she is always made to feel like an outsider. Her classmates suggest she attend a “special school”. They call her names: freak, ghost-eyes, ugly duckling. But things change when she makes a new friend and discovers the transformative power of the arts.