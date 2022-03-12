Poems: Of Tenants Living Inside Us — Grief, Longing And Love

Radius of Grief

Long before there were

Park benches

Where some carved their names

And some their date of birth,

Tired men and women

Sat on my eyelashes

Before they returned home.

The road was the length

Between an unfinished story

And an unwritten one.

One always took the last bus

To reach home on time.

The night stood guard at the door

The stars jangling with the keys.

These tired men and women

Who often argued with mirrors

Swung across two ends of a compass

Measuring each other’s

Radius of grief.

The New Tenant

My poem came back today.

Sat outside the door

And waited for me to return from work.

I offered her tea

And washed the tired conjunctions

Between the words, and straightened

The spaces that were beginning

To crack in winter.

Made the bed

Turned on a blue night lamp

And closed the door.

As she slept

I went to my room

And put away the poem

I was working on since yesterday.

She is tired, it hasn’t been her day.

She doesn’t need me to remind her

That there is a new tenant

Leasing her corner.

Normalcy

I catch your voice

While switching

Radio stations.

In that brief moment

The sun enters my room

Like one who is sure

Of finding his favourite chair vacant

In a cafe.

Someone lights an incense stick

Two floors down.

The curtains give way

To allow the cat outside

A view of my desk.

Your voice...

That brief instant...

And everything is

As it should be.





This is the “hour of the raspberries”

An hour they hardly mention

In December.

This is the hour

When oldest heart

In the city

Will sit by the window

And watch the light

Pounce upon the shadow.

I sit on the tip of a really slow

Second’s hand

And travel along the lines of

My city’s longitude of lack.

Only the tired have their flags

The colour of a confused sky.

While the enterprising

With their secrets

In pockets

Take to the smoke from

Burning leaves

And etch the names of cities

They want to see burning.

Fabric of Longing

They told me

About the time

When there was ash

All across your room.

The lights in your apartment

Were stars from another time

Which waited for the right fingers

To squeeze the nights

Out of them.

But you’ve never let them write to you

You kept changing houses

And the stars

Like frustrated postmen

Have wandered between cities,

And sprinkled tired dust

That people have called the rain.

I followed the trail that they

Left behind

My feet stepping softly

On the fabric of longing

Stitched with spider webs

That dream in abandoned houses.

So softly

You wouldn't hear me

Walk into your room

And touch you lightly on your shoulder

While you are by the window

With your back to the world.

In Our Names

Such porcelain nights

Stand side by side

Waiting for you to pour from

A discarded inkpot.

In the kitchen, the kettle sighs

Like a train’s whistle

And the dogs outside

Gather under the shadow of the moon.

They would bark softer

If only they understood

The texture of longing

That moves from me to you.

The tenants who lived

Inside us, have found new pin codes.

In their names, letters arrive.

In our names, the rain.



(Sayan Aich Bhowmik is currently Assistant Professor in the Department of English, Shirakole College and the author of ‘I Will Come With A Lighthouse’ ( Hawakal Publishers))