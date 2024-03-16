Culture & Society

Outlook Podcast | Defying Age: Women and the Beauty Dilemma

In a world inundated with advertisements promising eternal youth, the burden falls disproportionately on women to defy ageing. Join us as we delve into the societal expectations and the relentless pursuit of perfection that many women face. From invasive cosmetic procedures to the relentless marketing of beauty products, the pressure to look young and flawless is undeniable. Discover the stories of women like Anindya Avvayyam Rattan, who navigate the complexities of societal beauty standards. Despite the allure of "wonder treatments" and the constant barrage of advertisements urging women to reverse the signs of ageing, the reality often falls short of the promised transformation. With insights from experts and personal accounts, we shed light on the psychological toll and societal implications of this unattainable beauty ideal. From the rise of cosmetic procedures to the influence of marketing tactics, we uncover the forces driving the perpetual quest for youth. Join the conversation and explore the intersection of beauty, gender, and societal expectations in our latest video. Don't miss out on this thought-provoking discussion!