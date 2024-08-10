Nostalgia In Every Frame: Explore Vintage Cinema And Antique Treasures In Delhi

If you are passionate about cinema and have a special fondness for the golden age of the 1950s and 1960s, a trip to All Art, a gem of a shop in Hauz Khas village. The shop boasts an assortment of old Bollywood posters dating from 1950 onwards, captivating Ravi Verma prints, historic maps, lithographs and rare antique books. It’s a place where history comes alive through art.