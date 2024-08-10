Culture & Society

Nostalgia In Every Frame: Explore Vintage Cinema And Antique Treasures In Delhi

A hidden gem of a shop in Delhi’s Haus Khas village is at the forefront of a burgeoning art collectors’ renaissance

If you are passionate about cinema and have a special fondness for the golden age of the 1950s and 1960s, a trip to All Art, a gem of a shop in Hauz Khas village. The shop boasts an assortment of old Bollywood posters dating from 1950 onwards, captivating Ravi Verma prints, historic maps, lithographs and rare antique books. It’s a place where history comes alive through art.

“Despite the decline of handmade posters in favor of mass-produced prints, there is still a significant demand among Bollywood enthusiasts,” says Deepak Jain, the shop owner. He adds that the shop’s collection includes “timeless icons like Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as classic films like Mother India, Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay. We cater to both Indian and international customers.”

Jain says that posters featuring global icons like Charlie Chaplin are particularly popular. The store’s offerings include 30 by 40-inch posters and larger banner sizes. Foreign patrons are also drawn to the vibrant lithographs, which are admired for their striking colors.

While movie posters remain a central attraction at All Art, the shop is now expanding its focus to antique calendar art. Jain, a Delhi University Commerce graduate, comes from a family immersed in art. His father’s antique bookshop sparked Jain’s interest in the art business.

“I noticed a growing curiosity for old movie and political posters from obscure 19th-century presses. This led me to explore the art market further,” he says.

He attributes the surge in interest in art collections to a broader cultural shift.

“What was once a pastime of the wealthy has now become a widespread social trend. Rare posters, books and maps have gained popularity among a diverse audience,” he says.

As the art market continues to expand, Jain observes a growing influx of investment and the emergence of numerous new galleries. The fascination with art and collectibles is clearly on the rise, reflecting a dynamic and evolving landscape in the world of vintage and antique art.

