Memories From Margins: Artist Vikrant Bhise’s Canvas Celebrates Constitutional Values & Ambedkarite Resistance

Toiling legs with the visible marks of squeezed muscles; bent bodies carrying the burden of unidentifiable objects — mixed with sweat, despair and unabated exploitation; and some nets, axes, and sickles that trap the bodies in the backdrop of the preamble of the Indian Constitution welcome one to the world of the marginalized communities. Painted on blue backgrounds that mostly symbolise the colour of Amebedkarite resistance(s), artist Vikrant Bhise’s canvases in the exhibition titled ‘Sense and Sensibilities’ embody the sense of constitutional freedom, equality, and fraternity.

The solo exhibition curated by art historian Y S Alone at Anant Art Gallery in Noida makes an effort to understand the promises of constitutional democracy through the sufferings of people who live at the margins of society. As one steps into the gallery, paintings of Ambedkar, the portrayal of Mahaparinirvan Janayti, and the preamble of the constitution encapsulate the gaze. It is not a celebration of Savarna ethos and imagination, rather as the curatorial note points out these visuals emerge “from agony, disgust and imposed anarchies on the page of the preamble” and work as a “constant reminder towards responsive self for the citizens of the republic”.