Culture & Society

Literary Figures And Readers Grapple With Munro’s Troubling Past Following Daughter’s Abuse Revelation

Andrea Skinner's revelations of sexual assault sparked mixed reactions from Alice Munro’s readers, and reignited the debate on whether art can be separated from the artist.

Canadian author Alice Munro
Canadian author Alice Munro Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

About two months after Nobel laureate Alice Munro’s death, an article was published in Canada’s The Toronto Star, which set off a chain of reactions in the literary world. Munro’s daughter Andrea Robin Skinner revealed she had been sexually assaulted by her stepfather as a child and Munro chose to stand by him when Skinner told her of the abuse years later.

The news has sparked mixed reactions from Alice Munro’s readers, and reignited the debate on whether art can be separated from the artist. As a celebrated short story writer whose works are integral to literature modules across the world and renowned for their exquisitely drawn narratives, Munro's revelation has prompted critics to reconsider how they view her and her work.

The author of Blonde and a five-time Pulitzer Prize for fiction finalist, Joyce Carol Oates, was among those revisiting Munro’s work following the public revelation.

On X (formerly Twitter), Oates wrote, "If you have read Munro’s fiction over the years, you will notice how frequently terrible men are valorized, forgiven, and enabled. There seems to be a sense of resignation in her portrayal."

While Canadian Michelle Dean said she wished the world knew the truth sooner. “Someone will surely eventually write the piece that worries we are cancelling Munro but I feel this revelation only enriches and deepens my understanding and relationship with her work," she posted on X

The Guardian Opinions Editor Moira Donegan called out Alice Munro’s fans defending her move to stand by her daughter’s abuser. In a post on X, she wrote, “these Alice Munro women who stay with their rapist husbands because they value male approval more than solidarity with other human beings … it’s a lack of self respect so profound that I can’t pity them as brainwashed victims of patriarchy, etc. The only response is contempt.”

Kinshuk Gupta, a Delhi-based freelance journalist and Managing Editor at Usawa Literary Review, expressed that, as a reader who frequently turns to Munro for comfort, it has been the “rupture of an idealistic, benign image that makes a writer: one who has the courage to speak up, fight the duality, and imagine a more equitable world.”

“But in my limited experience, meeting a writer has failed to add another dimension to their work; instead, it has distorted it. That way, Elena Ferrante fans have a privilege. I personally stick to Eunice D’Souza’s advice: Best to meet [a poet] in a poem,” he adds in his newsletter.

While readers lamented over how the news changed their perspective of Munro and her work, A history academic, Aparna Nair, in a social media post said, “maybe it's just me, but when a horrific story about Alice Munro knowing her husband was molesting her daughter and facilitating the abuse by staying silent, and going back to him, I find it incredibly weird to see writers mourn how THEY have lost Munro. This isn't about you?”

Munro’s Books, a notable independent store in Victoria which was co-founded by Alice Munro and her first husband and Skinner’s father, released a statement expressing support for Skinner and describing her account as “heartbreaking”. The store owners stated they needed time to process the news and its potential impact on Alice Munro’s legacy, which they have long celebrated.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  3. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  5. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH
  2. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Cautions Speaker
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  5. SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. 'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside
  4. Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces
  5. Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money
US News
  1. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  2. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  3. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  4. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  5. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
World News
  1. Israel Not Invited To Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Memorial; US, UK Won't Attend
  2. Israel Foreign Minister Sparks Outrage After Suggesting Starvation Of Millions In Gaza 'Justified, Moral'
  3. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Cautions Speaker
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Jyothi Yarraji Falls Short In 100m Hurdles Repechage