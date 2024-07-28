Destination India: Rediscovering European Artistic Perspectives From 1847 To 1947

This shift toward photography overlooked an intriguing thematic change in art. Edward Lear, an early artist featured in "Destination India," wrote of his visit to the Taj Mahal, “What can I do here? Certainly not the architecture... Let the inhabitants of the world be divided into two classes—them as has seen the Taj Mahal; and them as hasn’t.” Lear’s focus on people and scenes around the monument rather than the grand architecture reflects a broader trend in this period’s artwork, which increasingly depicted ordinary life rather than colonial grandeur.