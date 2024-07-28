Culture & Society

Destination India: Rediscovering European Artistic Perspectives From 1847 To 1947

The exhibition provides a detailed yet surprisingly engaging view of India, presenting works with a distinctive colloquial and humanising tone

Destination India exhibition
Destination India exhibition Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty
info_icon

India's connection with European art and artists dates back to the ancient Janapadas of the old world. Through bustling trade and maritime routes, India was both a recipient and a disseminator of foreign trade, art, and culture. This land has long intrigued explorers and conquerors with its mystique and opulence.

The "age of exploration" in the Orient led to the creation of European colonies across the globe, particularly in the East. Many European adventurers, traders, and missionaries journeyed to the Indian subcontinent during this era. From the 15th century onward, Europe was inundated with art that was meticulous and documentative, rich in detail yet often devoid of emotional depth.

In the early days of colonial rule, only a select few professional artists were permitted to visit India. Travel was regulated and costly, allowing only artists like William Hodges (1744–1797), John Zoffany (1733–1810), and the Daniell duo, Thomas (1749–1840) and William (1769–1837), to gain prominence.

Destination India exhibition
Destination India exhibition Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty
info_icon

However, the turn of the 19th century ushered in a new wave of artistic sensibilities. As power shifted from the East India Company to the British Crown, colonial India became more accessible. Artists began to explore beyond the well-trodden exotic scenes, delving into the daily life and streets of India, travelling extensively to capture remote locations with a renewed dedication.

This period and these artists have largely been overlooked until now. DAG’s new exhibition, "Destination India – Foreign Artists in India 1847–1947”, illuminates this often-forgotten chapter of art history. The exhibition provides a detailed yet surprisingly engaging view of India, presenting works with a distinctive colloquial and humanising tone. The focus on everyday life rather than grandiose exoticism invites a closer inspection of the colonial gaze.

Destination India exhibition
Destination India exhibition Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty
info_icon

The question of why this era has been neglected in art history can partially be answered by examining the 1982 Victoria and Albert Museum exhibition, "India Observed: India as Viewed by British Artists 1760–1860." The curators, including Mildred Archer, noted that by the late 19th century, photography had become the primary medium for exploring India, relegating painting to a hobby for British women and a few visiting professionals.

This shift toward photography overlooked an intriguing thematic change in art. Edward Lear, an early artist featured in "Destination India," wrote of his visit to the Taj Mahal, “What can I do here? Certainly not the architecture... Let the inhabitants of the world be divided into two classes—them as has seen the Taj Mahal; and them as hasn’t.” Lear’s focus on people and scenes around the monument rather than the grand architecture reflects a broader trend in this period’s artwork, which increasingly depicted ordinary life rather than colonial grandeur.

Cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Delhi became subjects of artistic interest, with watercolors and printmaking techniques gaining popularity for their ease of creation. "Destination India" not only highlights British artists but also includes European and Japanese artists, showcasing the medium's versatility and experimentation. For example, Charles Bartlett’s work, influenced by Japanese woodblock prints, and Hiroshi Yoshida’s fusion of Japanese aesthetics with Indian scenes illustrate this cross-cultural exchange.

American artist Edwin Lord Weeks depicted bustling marketplaces and street scenes, while Carlton Alfred Smith portrayed romanticized views of everyday life. Mortimer Menpes, an Adelaide-born artist, produced magnificent court scenes and street views from his travels. Maurice Bauer, a Dutch painter, captured vibrant street life and landscapes, inspiring numerous paintings over two decades.

Destination India exhibition
Destination India exhibition Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty
info_icon

These foreign artists also influenced Indian art practices. Italian painter Orlinto Ghilardi, who served as vice principal of the Government School of Art and Craft in Calcutta, mentored Abanindranath Tagore and facilitated the visit of Bengali artists to Rome. British artist John Griffiths, commissioned to copy the Ajanta murals, led his students in producing approximately 300 paintings of the caves.

Destination India exhibition
Destination India exhibition Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty
info_icon

"Destination India" offers a window into the common and overlooked, rather than the affluent and victorious. It sheds light on both the artists and subjects who have been forgotten by history.

"Destination India" is on view at DAG, Janpath Road, Windsor Place, from July 13 to August 24, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  2. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  4. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
  5. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Light Rains Expected For Delhi-NCR; Orange Alert In Kerala, Maharashtra
  2. Rahul Gandhi Sends Sewing Machine to Cobbler In UP, Day After Meeting Him
  3. Cong Deputy Leader Gogoi Alleges 'Deteriorating Standards' In LS, Union Ministers Threatening Oppn Leaders
  4. Bengaluru PG Murder: Police Produce Accused In Court, Seek Custody; Motive Not Revealed Yet | Top Points
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc For 'Mic Off' Claim | A Look At The Row
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  2. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  3. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  4. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
  5. 'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs