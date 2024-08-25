Cracking The Code Of Love 

Fall in Love with Yourself Before Loving Others

There is one kind of relationship which is the one we have with someone. Then there is another kind of relationship which is the one we have with ourselves while we’re with that someone. Now if that relationship isn’t strong enough, everything else can feel like a Jenga tower ready to topple. I have heard countless tales from friends who “lost themselves in the process of loving others”. What’s the fix? Well, to begin with we must know our moral compass, or boundaries. Take a moment to ask ourselves, what do we care about? Is it self-discipline? Compassion? Respect? Kindness? Ambition? Fitness? Then, we don’t stay just to make the other person happy and satisfied. We do not care about how that makes them feel. We don’t become doormats for someone else’s whims! That’s not called being selfish; that’s called being smart. (Remember, every relationship either makes you shine like a star or rot in a rut, for we become the company of the people closest to us. Hence, choose wisely!)