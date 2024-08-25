Culture & Society

Cracking The Code Of Love 

Shahrukh Khan movies, Nicholas Sparks novels, Shakespearean sonnets, steamy sex. What’s the common thread? Love. The big, bad, beautiful beast of human emotions! 

illustration
illustration Photo: getty images
info_icon

My book Teenage Chronicles: My Journey of Self-Discovery (published by Jaico, India’s oldest publishing house), dives into the wild world of teenhood. From navigating the chaos of school to dealing with fears and friendships, it explores 10 enigmatic emotions. Love, unsurprisingly, remains the pulse of it all. So what makes love last? And how on earth do we tell the difference between a heart-thumping, fairytale true love and love that is a fleeting infatuation? Let’s break it down.

Fall in Love with Yourself Before Loving Others

There is one kind of relationship which is the one we have with someone. Then there is another kind of relationship which is the one we have with ourselves while we’re with that someone. Now if that relationship isn’t strong enough, everything else can feel like a Jenga tower ready to topple. I have heard countless tales from friends who “lost themselves in the process of loving others”. What’s the fix? Well, to begin with we must know our moral compass, or boundaries. Take a moment to ask ourselves, what do we care about? Is it self-discipline? Compassion? Respect? Kindness? Ambition? Fitness? Then, we don’t stay just to make the other person happy and satisfied. We do not care about how that makes them feel. We don’t become doormats for someone else’s whims! That’s not called being selfish; that’s called being smart. (Remember, every relationship either makes you shine like a star or rot in a rut, for we become the company of the people closest to us. Hence, choose wisely!) 

Everyone's a Mixed Bag of Strengths and Weaknesses 

We are all gloriously imperfect, each of us a blend of strengths and weaknesses. So we can’t really separate what we like about someone from what we don’t like about them. Think about it, great leaders are often celebrated for their extraordinary visions and innovative geniuses which lead them to create groundbreaking ideas. However, their management styles or people skills can sometimes be abrasive! (And they probably don’t remember where they left their keys..) The key in relationships then, too, is to accept people as a whole package, quirks and all. (So if your partner leaves their dirty socks everywhere, too bad, so sad!). Success in relationships, and in life in general, is as much due to choosing wisely as it is with compromising wisely. Compromising is hard, break-ups are hard… pick your battles! 

Men and Women are From Different Planets. Embrace it and Move On! 

It often feels like men and women are from different galaxies, doesn’t it? Scientifically speaking, in times of stress, men tend to retreat into their man-caves, whereas women wish to seek emotional support and validation (a.k.a  talk it out over a tub of ice cream), as John Gray discusses in Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus. Seriously, even while talking to just my guy friends about certain topics, I feel like I am speaking English and they are speaking Zepherazoolish (yep, made that up). Indeed, it’s only when men and women are able to respect and accept these differences that love has a chance to blossom. Battling these differences? Trying to change someone? Well that’s a recipe for disaster.

Love is a Verb 

In 1986, psychologist Robert Sternberg proposed the triangular theory of love. Under this theory, love has three components: intimacy, passion, and commitment. It’s like making a three-layer cake - if you skip a layer, it’s just a mess. So how do we get our rational mind to get our racing heart on the same page? By understanding that true love requires unconditional closeness. If only all love could be like a parent’s love—pure, unconditional, never-ending. But alas, we have “flings”! 

Speaking of which, let’s talk “situationships”. Spoiler: situationships are often just a fancy way of saying, “I have no idea where this is going.” The whole friends-but-more-than-friends-yet-not-quite-in-a-defined-relationship kind of relationship. The idea baffles me. Sure, they make it seem lovely in songs. But having gone through one, I can say it’s a roller coaster of anxiety, heartbreak, confusion, toxicity, frustration, nausea, and constantly wondering where the hell you stand with the other person. Being in this kind of a relationship just because the internet romanticises casual approach to commitment, undefined boundaries, and instant gratification? Sorry, this isn’t love.  

Love is shown through commitment and little acts of care, to prove to our loved ones they are worth every bit. Even in countries like Japan where PDA is not customary, women make elaborately packed lunches called bentos to show their love for their husbands! While talking to one of my closest friends I learnt that empathy, then, is the secret sauce to a lasting relationship. Sometimes, we do little things to make our loved ones smile. But if the other person doesn’t value it, we feel like we aren’t being appreciated. A simple thank you with a touch of affection goes a long, long way. And so does checking in on your loved one to make sure they’re ok—constantly reminding them you love them because life is too short not to. 

Love is delicate, love is enigmatic. But for all I have seen and for all I have learnt, love makes us vulnerable. That vulnerability and mystery? It’s what makes love so incredibly worth it.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kuwait vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup Match 5
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Joe Root Propels Hosts To Five-wicket Victory
  3. KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'
  4. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  5. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
Football News
  1. Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Matteo Darmian, Hakan Calhanoglu Get Nerazzurri Back On Track
  2. Premier League: Arsenal 'Test' Will Help Villa Understand Who They Are Says Unai Emery After Defeat
  3. Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: 'Unbelievable' Raya Save Changed Momentum, Says Arteta
  4. Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Lewandowski Strikes Late To Maintain Winning Start
  5. Premier League: Frustrated Glasner Urges Crystal Palace To Focus On The Present After West Ham Defeat
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Generation At A Crossroads: How Jammu And Kashmir’s New Reservation Rules Threaten Open Category Aspirants 
  2. Special IAF Aircraft Brings Home Mortal Remains Of 25 Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident
  3. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  4. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  5. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say
  3. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  4. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  5. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State