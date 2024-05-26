Blue With A Tinge Of Yellow

Having tasted thine own waters, Desai even went to the extent of suggesting pee to be the perfect medical solution for the millions of countrymen who could not afford medical treatment. Not without reason as Shivambu Kalpa, a treatise on the pharmaceutical value of urine, propounds it as an acceptable practice across several societies. Ancient Chinese documents describe benefits of drinking one’s own urine, and people in Africa and the Americas have long used urine for various medical conditions.



Its medicinal value withstanding, the creative aspect of pee has been explored in Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots where pee only helps to hydrate the screenplay. The very idea of innovation in the script is pitched around this universal saline excretion, which is a good conductor of electricity. Pee is so creatively woven into the script that for once the Hindi-challenged character of Chatur Ramalingam's struggles to find a place for mutra visarjan (urination) through the 180-minute entertainer lands him in real trouble.



All considered, I have renewed my swimming pool membership.