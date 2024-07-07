Art Of Listening And Not Just Hearing Music

As a general human nature, we tend to confuse between hearing and listening. When parents keep hammering values through words in children, most of the time, it is laughed off, because the children are just hearing repeated words instead of hidden gyaan in them. The same goes for parents also, when a child tries to communicate through his crying or nagging, even parents shrug it off. Most often our teachers are misunderstood or rather not understood at all, because their constant pointers of studying is often heard with no intention of imbibing the knowledge in our lives. Bosses are another species whose words are never taken seriously but only heard with an intention of the gab to get over sooner than possible. So, when does one genuinely pay attention and “listens” to what is preached?