Australian artist Dena Lawrence, who at the Carpet Design Awards 2024 held at Domotex in Hannover, Germany secured the top position in the category of "Best Studio Artist Design," has a long connection with Kashmir. She visited the Valley first time in 2009 and since then she has been to Kashmir, according to her, “32 times.” In her Facebook post after receiving the award, she wrote: “Look at the magnificent work of the weavers in Kashmir, working on the winning design at the Domotex carpet design award. Magic.”

The award is a recognition of her original small-scale production design as an artist. Her winning piece is called Maschera. The Captivating Carnival-Inspired Handwoven Silk Rug Maschera is a handwoven silk rug that captures a carnival's playful and enchanting aura. Its design features a beautiful blend of colours, including playful pinks, radiant mustard tones, vibrant purples, and soothing greens. These colours dance harmoniously to create an artistic celebration of whimsy. In an interview with Outlook, she talks about her art journey, connections with Kashmir, and art therapy.