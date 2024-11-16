As V.N. Rai, a former IPS officer and expert on communal violence and the role of the police force, says, “No riot can last for more than 24 hours unless the state wants it to continue”. Through his research, he found that during communal violence in India, the Hindus look at the police favourably. In contrast, minorities such as Muslims and Sikhs look at the force with apprehension. From the 1987 Hashimpura to the 1984 Sikh pogrom to countless everyday partisan and unconstitutional roles of police has been well documented. In this context, one finds it rather intriguing that policemen and BSF soldiers are dancing in uniforms in an all-night singing congregation organized for communal harmony, and then further knowing that they are the organizers of this traveling music festival in Rajasthan.