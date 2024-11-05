Traditional Punjabi Dishes To Prepare For A Flavorful Guru Nanak Jayanti

Langar ki Dal or Kaali dal is one of the most important traditional Punjabi dishes, a popular choice to prepare during Guru Nanak Jayanti. This hearty lentil dish, made with whole black gram, is known for its rich, creamy texture and earthy flavour. The slow cooking process allows the lentils to absorb the flavors of the spices and aromatics used, resulting in a deeply satisfying meal. Kaali dal is easy to make and yet one of the most delicious dals typically served with steamed rice, roti, or naan, and is often accompanied by a dollop of butter or ghee. This dish embodies the spirit of Guru Nanak's teachings of equality and inclusivity, as it is a simple yet nourishing meal that can be enjoyed by all.