Brand Studio

Traditional Punjabi Dishes To Prepare For A Flavorful Guru Nanak Jayanti

Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti with traditional Punjabi dishes like Kada Prasad and Aloo Gobhi, honoring Sikh heritage and community spirit.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Traditional Punjabi Dishes To Prepare For A Flavorful Guru Nanak Jayanti
Traditional Punjabi Dishes To Prepare For A Flavorful Guru Nanak Jayanti
info_icon

Guru Parab, or Guru Nanak Jayanti, is one of the most significant festivals of Sikhism. Sikh people are excited to celebrate their biggest festival, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, with great fervor and enthusiasm. While celebrating this auspicious occasion, tasting the traditional dishes on the sacred day is a reminder. From the aroma of freshly prepared desi ghee Kada Prasad to the aloo gobhi, multiple dishes prepared for Guru Da Langar offered at Gurudwaras hold a significant place in the hearts of people. Apart from the Langar, many traditional dishes are prepared at home to commemorate the day. Here’s a list of some of the most loved dishes you can prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti traditionally.

Traditional dishes that you can prepare on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Kadha Prasad

Kadha Prasad
info_icon

The quintessential conventional sweet is Kada Prasad, which is prepared from whole wheat flour, sugar, ghee, and water. Kadha Prasad is halwa, which is also considered the prominent prasad and without having it, any occasion feels incomplete. Kadha prasad, is a symbol of humility and equality, reflecting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is often distributed among family and friends as a reminder of the importance of sharing and community. The kada prasad is served hot within hands to sangat. It is said that no langar is complete without kada prasad.

Langar Dal (Kali Dal)

Langar Dal (Kali Dal)
info_icon

Langar ki Dal or Kaali dal is one of the most important traditional Punjabi dishes, a popular choice to prepare during Guru Nanak Jayanti. This hearty lentil dish, made with whole black gram, is known for its rich, creamy texture and earthy flavour. The slow cooking process allows the lentils to absorb the flavors of the spices and aromatics used, resulting in a deeply satisfying meal. Kaali dal is easy to make and yet one of the most delicious dals typically served with steamed rice, roti, or naan, and is often accompanied by a dollop of butter or ghee. This dish embodies the spirit of Guru Nanak's teachings of equality and inclusivity, as it is a simple yet nourishing meal that can be enjoyed by all.

Meethe Chawal

Meethe Chawal
info_icon

One of the most aromatic traditional dishes is meethe chawal cooked for Guru Parab. The dish is cooked using fragrant basmati rice, ghee, sugar, and an assortment of dry fruits. Saffron and kewra water are also added to the dish to give it a fragrant floral essence. Meethe Chawal symbolizes the sweetness of life and the teachings of Guru Nanak, who emphasized the importance of sharing and compassion.

Makke Ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag

Makke Ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag
info_icon

A classic Punjabi combo Makke ki roti with sarson ka saag, perfect to prepare during Guru Parab. Makke ki Roti is a flatbread made from corn flour, while Sarson da Saag is a flavorful spinach and mustard greens curry. This hearty and nutritious combination is deeply rooted in Punjabi culture and is considered a winter delicacy. It is a popular choice for celebrations as it's not only delicious but also symbolizes simplicity and the essence of the Sikh faith.

Channa Dal Khichdi

Channa Dal Khichdi
info_icon

Another comforting dish is made with rice, chana dal and spices. The dish must be a heaty meal during Guru Parab is served with ghee and yoghurt. The channa dal khichdi should be well and slow-cooked until the dal and rice blend into a wholesome meal. A simple yet nutritious dish is a reminder of the importance of sharing food and promoting equality, which are key values of Sikhism.

Amritsari Kulcha

Amritsari Kulcha
info_icon

Amritsari Kulcha is a popular Indian flatbread that you must have during Guruparab. It's a soft, fluffy bread stuffed with a flavorful mixture of spiced potatoes. The kulcha is often enjoyed with a side of tangy and spicy chole (chickpea curry). This delicious combination makes for a hearty and satisfying meal, perfect for celebrating Guruparab.

The traditional dishes not only add flavour to the festivities of Guru Nanak Jayanti but also reflect the spirit of Sikhism—simple, wholesome, and inclusive food shared with everyone. Preparing these dishes at home is a great way to honor the legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji while enjoying a communal feast with family and friends.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs ENG T20Is: Phil Salt To Keep Wickets For England Despite Jos Buttler's Return
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mizoram's Agni Chopra Hopeful To Qualify For Elite Division After Good Start
  3. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Harmanpreet Returns To Top-10, Smriti Stays At Fourth Place
  4. Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Scott Boland Hopeful Of Keeping KL Rahul Under Pressure
Football News
  1. Corruption In Ligue 1? Investigators Raid French League Offices Regarding Investment Deal
  2. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  3. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  4. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
  5. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  3. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  4. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  5. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship