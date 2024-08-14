Top Parsi Food Spots In Gujarat For Navroz 2024

The Parsi New Year, Navroz, falling on 16 August 2024 is a joyous occasion celebrated with traditional fervor and flavourful Parsi delicacies.If you are craving an authentic Parsi feast experience in Gujarat this year, we have a list of some exceptional dining spots that promise to delight your taste buds with their signature dishes.
Address: Udvada, Gujarat 396180
Managed by a Parsi family, Cafe Farohar is a must-visit for both novices and connoisseurs of Parsi cuisine. This charming establishment caters to vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences alike, offering a wide array of traditional dishes. Highlights include their velvety Caramel Custard, crisp Russian Cutlets, and the hearty Mutton Dhansak – a lentil and meat curry that's a staple of Parsi cuisine. The cafe's warm, familial atmosphere adds to the authentic dining experience.
Address: Ground Floor Acropolis Mall, Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Hwy, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054
While Silver Leaf Bistro boasts an extensive menu featuring various cuisines, its Parsi offerings stand out for their authenticity and flavor. The restaurant's elegant ambiance makes it ideal for family gatherings and special occasions. After savoring their Parsi specialties, indulge in their "Mad for Mango" dessert menu – a perfect way to conclude your meal on a sweet note.
Address: Opp Sunheri Maszid, Salapose Road,Relif Road, Ramanlal Sheth Marg, Bhadra, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380001
Situated in the heart of Ahmedabad near the historic Teen Darwaza market, New Irani Restaurant is one of India's oldest Irani establishments. This vintage eatery offers a nostalgic journey through Parsi culinary traditions at remarkably affordable prices. No visit is complete without trying their signature Irani chai paired with a freshly baked Maska bun – a simple yet iconic combination that captures the essence of Parsi cafe culture.
Address: Ground Floor-4, M Square, Opposite Kalopsia, Princess Ln, Swastik Society, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380009
This Iranian food haven offers more than just a cozy nook; it's a gateway to traditional Parsi flavors. The Bawa Bistro excels in preparing homestyle Parsi cuisine, with standout dishes including Patra Machi (fish wrapped in banana leaves), Mutton Sula (spiced mutton skewers), and Phirni (a creamy rice pudding). Don't miss their crispy Saliya Papad, a perfect accompaniment to any meal. While takeaway is available, the diverse menu and authentic ambiance make dining in a memorable experience.
So whether you're a seasoned Dhansak devotee or just curious about what makes a Maska bun so special, these spots are your ticket to flavor town. Grab your friends, bring your appetite, and get ready to celebrate Navroz in the most delicious way possible. After all, there's no better way to ring in the Parsi New Year than with a full stomach and a happy heart. Who knows? You might plan your next meal out before you've finished the last bite of your Caramel Custard. Happy eating, and Navroz Mubarak!