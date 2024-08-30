Brand Studio

Revered Ganpati Mandals Of Pune: Iconic Ganesh Utsav Celebrations

Exploring Pune's Historic Ganpati Mandals: Where Tradition Meets Community Spirit.

Revered Ganpati Mandals Of Pune
Revered Ganpati Mandals Of Pune
info_icon

Deeply embedded in the culture of Maharashtra is the festival of Ganesh Utsav. The city of Pune, and its Ganesh Pandals, hold great value with their roots intertwined in the historic and cultural relevance of Ganesh Utsav celebrations. Let’s get to know these historic Mandals where hundreds of believers devote their prayers to the god of new beginnings.

1. Kesariwada Ganpati: The Birthplace of Public Ganesh Utsav Celebrations

Kesariwada Ganpati
Kesariwada Ganpati
info_icon

The historic relevance of Kesariwada Ganpati, locally known asManacha Pachva Ganpati” traces the very beginning of Ganesh Utsav. Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak initially started the public celebration of Ganpati Utsav vastly in the city of Pune. Kesariwada witnessed the first flame of this revolution and hence holds major values.

2. Kasba Ganpati : The Heart of Pune's Ganesh Utsav

Kasba Ganpati
info_icon

Also referred to as the ‘Gram Daivat’, Kasba Ganpati holds an unerring position in the hearts of people every year. Being set up by Jijabai, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this mandal has a long-storied history and tradition. Which is why its execution of the Ganesh Visarjan procession every year holds great importance.

3. Tambdi Jogeshwari: A Blend of Art and Tradition

Tambdi Jogeshwari
info_icon

Devoted to Jogeshwari who is worshipped as the sister of Lord Ganesha; Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati is famous for pompous and elaborate festival and detailed idol dressing. Its devotion to art and opulence draws crowds of enthusiasts from all over the region. A popular attraction of Tambdi Jogeshwari is the annual “Lalbaugcha Raja” competition by which the mandal challenges other well-known mandals for the title of the best-decorated idol.

4. Guruji Talim: A Mandal of Unity and Harmony

Guruji Talim
info_icon

One of the oldest mandals of Pune, Guruji Talim Ganpati is an epitome of the unity between Hindus and Muslims. This makes it simple and has been known to be tradition thus making it be more ideal since people trust it. Of the positive impacts made by the mandal, its goals for enhancing communal harmony can be commended. The people of Guruji Talim celebrate the festival every year with great enthusiasm by organizing a day named ‘Unity Day’ where all the people irrespective of their religion are invited to come and pray.

5. Tulshibaug Ganpati: Where Tradition Meets Innovation

Tulshibaug Ganpati
info_icon

This mandal is also located in the business hub of the city namely, Tulshibaug region, and one of the highlights of this place is the tallest Ganesha statue in the city. This form of the idol and the colourful celebrations during mandals have thousands of devotees visiting the temple every year. Tulshibaug Ganpati is also known for new themes and environmentally friendly concepts like the use of recycled material and promoting awareness of environmental conservation.

6. Shanipar Mandal: Social Messages Through Ganesh Utsav Themes

Shanipar Mandal
info_icon

Known for its unique themes and unwavering devotion to Lord Ganesha, Shanipar Mandal is another prominent name in Pune's Ganpati celebrations. Shanipar Mandal often incorporates social and political messages into its themes, raising awareness about important issues and inspiring social change

Each and every enlisted Ganpati Mandal plays a vital role in Pune’s cultural landscape. These Mandals showcase the city’s rich heritage and the spirit of communal unity that the festival fosters. Visiting each of these vibrant mandals, it is important to value the cultural perseverance of each place and acknowledge the unity that gives birth to new traditions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  3. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  4. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  5. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  2. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  3. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'My Popularity Down, Not BJP's', Says Manipur CM But Rejects Idea Of Resigning Over Ethnic Clashes
  2. Stock Market August 30: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh All-Time High In Early Trade
  3. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin
  4. PM Modi In Maharashtra Today To Lay Vadhvan Port Foundation Stone | Full Schedule
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Structural Consultant Chetan Patil Arrested Amid Political Row
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
  2. Trump Asks Federal Court To Intervene In Hush Money Case To Toss Conviction, Delay Sentencing
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  5. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign