Revered Ganpati Mandals Of Pune: Iconic Ganesh Utsav Celebrations

One of the oldest mandals of Pune, Guruji Talim Ganpati is an epitome of the unity between Hindus and Muslims. This makes it simple and has been known to be tradition thus making it be more ideal since people trust it. Of the positive impacts made by the mandal, its goals for enhancing communal harmony can be commended. The people of Guruji Talim celebrate the festival every year with great enthusiasm by organizing a day named ‘Unity Day’ where all the people irrespective of their religion are invited to come and pray.