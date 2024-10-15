Brand Studio

Refreshing Bhai Dooj Mocktails To Elevate Your Festive Celebrations

Add a festive touch to your Bhai Dooj celebrations with delicious non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails, perfect for family gatherings.

Refreshing Bhai Dooj Mocktails
Refreshing Bhai Dooj Mocktails
info_icon

Bhai Dooj is a beautiful and heartwarming occasion celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. It's a day filled with love, laughter, and delicious food. After the traditional rituals, one thing that can elevate the celebrations is a refreshing drink or mocktail. Whether you’re hosting a Bhai Dooj gathering or simply spending time with family, these non-alcoholic drinks will add a festive and refreshing touch to your menu.

Mocktails or refreshing drinks to try in Bhai Dooj

Watermelon Mojito

Watermelon Mojito
info_icon

On this hectic day of Bhai Dooj, you need something refreshing to lighten up your mood. Try watermelon Mojito is a refreshing and colourful drink perfect for the occasion. It combines the sweetness of watermelon with the tangy lime and mint, creating a delightful taste. It will best pair with barbecue dishes like kebabs, paneer tikkas, or mushroom tikkas. To make it at home, simply blend watermelon chunks with lime juice, sugar, and mint leaves. Strain the mixture, add sparkling water, and garnish with mint sprigs. This vibrant drink is sure to impress your brother and add a festive touch to your celebration.

Berry Lemonade

Berry Lemonade
info_icon

Celebrate the special bond of siblings with a refreshing and flavorful Berry Lemonade. This easy-to-make drink is perfect for any occasion or a get-together with friends or family. The drinks combine the tartness of lemons with the sweetness of berries, creating a delightful treat to enjoy together. Simply squeeze fresh lemons into a pitcher, add your favourite berries like strawberries or blueberries, and stir in a bit of sugar to taste. For an extra touch, garnish with mint leaves and serve over ice.

Sunset Mocktail

Sunset Mocktail
info_icon

Sunset Mocktail is a refreshing and visually appealing drink perfect for Bhai Dooj celebrations. Made with a blend of orange juice, cranberry juice, watermelon, and lemon juice with a splash of grenadine, this mocktail offers a sweet and tangy flavour profile. The layers of colours create a stunning sunset effect, making it a delightful addition to your festive gathering. To make it at home, simply combine the juices in a tall glass, gently pour the grenadine on top, and garnish with a slice of orange or a sprig of mint, and here you are ready to enjoy this.

Cucumber Limeade

Cucumber Limeade
info_icon

Try this refreshing cucumber limeade in this Bhai Dooj and make this occasion more memorable. This drink can be made with fresh cucumber slices, lemon juice, a teaspoon of salt, and a touch of sweetness; it's a healthy and delicious alternative to sugary sodas. The cucumber adds a cool, crisp flavour, while the lemon provides a tangy kick. To make it at home, simply combine the ingredients with water, stir, and chill. It's a simple yet satisfying drink that will complement any Bhai Dooj celebration.

Jaljira Spritzer

Jaljira Spritzer
info_icon

Jaljira is a common ingredient and can be found easily. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj serve this refreshing, tangy drink and get the appreciation. It's a simple concoction made with roasted cumin powder, black salt, chaat masala, and water. To make Jaljira spritzer at home, simply combine these ingredients in a glass of water, stir well, and add a few ice cubes for a chilled drink. The unique blend of spices gives it a tangy and slightly salty flavour that complements the sweetness of traditional Bhai Dooj sweets.

Virgin Margarita

Virgin Margarita
info_icon

If you love fruity drinks, then you should try this refreshing Virgin Margarita! This non-alcoholic twist on the classic mocktail is easy to make at home. Combine fresh lime juice, orange juice, a touch of lemon juice, and simple syrup for a sweet and tangy treat. Serve it over ice and garnish with a lime wedge for a festive touch. It's the perfect way to enjoy the festival with family and friends.

Orange Blossom Mocktail

Orange Blossom Mocktail
info_icon

Another masterpiece that you should try during Bhai Dooj is the Orange Blossom mocktail which is a refreshing and festive drink made with orange juice, orange blossom water, and a touch of honey. The sweet and floral flavours create a delightful balance, perfect for celebrating the bond between siblings. Simply combine the ingredients in a glass, garnish with orange slices and mint leaves, and enjoy this delicious and easy-to-make mocktail.

These drinks are prepared in under 15 minutes or less. We have given you enough examples of mocktails to try during Bhai Dooj. Now all you have to do is make these tangy and flavorful refreshing drinks to impress the guests that will be arriving at your home during the Bhai Dooj celebration.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Ails India's Premier Pacer - Check Details
  2. Who Is Kamran Ghulam? A Ravindra Jadeja Fan Who Made Test Debut By Replacing Babar Azam
  3. BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads
  4. PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics
  5. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule For Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  2. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
  3. Craig Bellamy Wants More From Wales After Extending Unbeaten UEFA Nations League Start
  4. Spain Vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League: European Champs Ready For Big Test Despite Missing 'Irreplaceable' Stars
  5. Scotland Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo 'Can Certainly Be Involved' - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Bengal Tigers Sign Udita At 32L, Highest Bid So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  2. Jaishankar In Pakistan Today For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  3. RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott
  4. What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality
  5. Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 15 In Gaza, 18 In Lebanon As UNSC Voices Concern For Peacekeepers
  3. North Korea Blows Up Parts Of Inter-Korean Roads As Tensions With South Korea Soar
  4. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  5. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised