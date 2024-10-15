Refreshing Bhai Dooj Mocktails To Elevate Your Festive Celebrations

On this hectic day of Bhai Dooj, you need something refreshing to lighten up your mood. Try watermelon Mojito is a refreshing and colourful drink perfect for the occasion. It combines the sweetness of watermelon with the tangy lime and mint, creating a delightful taste. It will best pair with barbecue dishes like kebabs, paneer tikkas, or mushroom tikkas. To make it at home, simply blend watermelon chunks with lime juice, sugar, and mint leaves. Strain the mixture, add sparkling water, and garnish with mint sprigs. This vibrant drink is sure to impress your brother and add a festive touch to your celebration.