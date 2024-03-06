Although her passion and work are a great inspiration for many young adults out there, we would like this chance of Women’s Day to present the journey of Zainika, a young baker and an aspiring model.

Despite facing the challenging condition of down syndrome, which is caused due to the presence of an extra chromosome in kids, Zainika aspires to be modelling for the major brands, showcasing absolute resilience.



The condition severely hampers the mental and physical growth of people diagnosed with this condition and it must take an immense amount of courage of the caretakers and the individuals to perform at a level equal to, and in this case, perhaps better than their peers of the same age.



Alongside her modelling aspirations, Zainika's passion for baking shines through her brand, "Homebred by G&Z," co-created with her sister. To support her journey, Zainika undergoes a series of therapies including physical, speech and occupational with great dedication.



While her path may uphold these unique challenges, Zainika is skilfully making her own way in this world, inspiring everyone with her persistence