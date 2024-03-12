As the special month of Ramadan gets closer, Muslims round the globe get ready for a time of fasting, prayer, and thinking deeply about their beliefs. While most of the attention is on not eating during the day, it's also important to think about how fasting affects our feelings and thoughts. Ramadan is a chance to take care of our minds as well as our bodies.

Stay connected with others - Talking and spending time with family and friends is important for feeling good. Even during fasting, try to chat with loved ones, whether online or in person. Sharing stories, saying thanks, and helping each other can make us feel like we belong and stop us from feeling alone.

Take time for yourself - Every day, make sure to do something just for you. It could be reading a book, sitting quietly, or going for a relaxed walk. Doing things you enjoy helps you feel better inside and gives you energy.

By remembering these simple tips, you can look after your mind and emotions during Ramadan. It's a time of growth and reflection, so take care of yourself as you explore your spiritual journey.