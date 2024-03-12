As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims worldwide prepare for a time of fasting, prayer, and spiritual growth. While the focus is often on abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, it's equally vital to consider the holistic well-being of the body and mind during this sacred time. Let's delve into how you can make the most of this blessed month while prioritizing your overall health and well-being.
1) Smart Nutritional Tips for a Blessed Ramadan
Ramadan is a special time for Muslims around the world, marked by fasting from dawn till dusk. When it comes to breaking the fast, it's important to eat well to keep your mood, energy, and stress levels balanced throughout the day.
Advertisement
Breaking the Fast, Iftar Tips
Start with dates and milk - A good way to break your fast is by eating 5-6 dates soaked in a cup of milk. Dates are full of potassium, which helps keep you hydrated, and milk is rich in calcium and water, giving you a good energy boost.
Avoid fried foods - Instead of frying, try baking your food or using an air fryer. This helps cut down on fat and calories. If you really want something fried, just have a small portion.
Get your protein - Make sure to include a source of protein in your meal, like meat, lentils, or beans. Protein gives your body the nutrients it needs after a day of fasting.
Don't forget snacks - Have two small snacks between breaking the fast and bedtime. This helps keep your energy levels up.
Advertisement
Staying Hydrated
Stick to water - Water is the best way to stay hydrated. You can add some flavor (Rooh Afza) with lemon slices, mint leaves, or fresh fruit.
Prepping for Suhoor or Sehri
Hydrate - Drink plenty of fluids and choose foods with lots of liquids to keep you hydrated for the next day.
Get energy from starchy foods - Opt for whole grains or high-fiber foods for suhoor. They keep you full and help with digestion.
Prepare ahead - Make your Sehri meal (or parts of it) before bed. This lets you sleep longer in the morning.
Remember, Ramadan is about spiritual reflection and self-discipline, but it's also important to take care of your body during this time. These simple tips can help you have a healthy and balanced fasting experience.
2) Physical care tips for Ramadan
Even during Ramadan, when fasting is a big part of the day, it's important to stay active for your overall well-being. Here are some easy ways to keep moving.
Keep your muscles strong - Doing exercises like squats, lunges, and push-ups can help maintain your muscle mass. You can also use light weights for exercises like deadlifts, shoulder presses, chest presses, and rows.
Focus on maintenance - Ramadan isn't the time to try to make big fitness gains. Instead, focus on keeping your muscles and heart healthy during this time.
Plan your sleep - Getting a good night's sleep is important for our health, but during Ramadan, our sleep schedules might change. Before Ramadan starts, plan a sleep schedule that fits with your new routine. For example, try going to bed around 11 pm, sleep for four hours after iftar, wake up at 3:30 am for suhoor and fajr prayers, then go back to sleep around 5 am for another two hours.
Advertisement
3) Tips for Emotional Well-being During Ramadan Fasting
As the special month of Ramadan gets closer, Muslims round the globe get ready for a time of fasting, prayer, and thinking deeply about their beliefs. While most of the attention is on not eating during the day, it's also important to think about how fasting affects our feelings and thoughts. Ramadan is a chance to take care of our minds as well as our bodies.
Stay connected with others - Talking and spending time with family and friends is important for feeling good. Even during fasting, try to chat with loved ones, whether online or in person. Sharing stories, saying thanks, and helping each other can make us feel like we belong and stop us from feeling alone.
Take time for yourself - Every day, make sure to do something just for you. It could be reading a book, sitting quietly, or going for a relaxed walk. Doing things you enjoy helps you feel better inside and gives you energy.
By remembering these simple tips, you can look after your mind and emotions during Ramadan. It's a time of growth and reflection, so take care of yourself as you explore your spiritual journey.