Hyderabad, the city of pearls, shines even brighter during Ramadan. The iconic Charminar stands as a beacon of festivity, surrounded by bustling markets. The aroma of 'haleem,' a rich stew of meat, lentils, and wheat, fills the air. Hyderabad's famous biryanis, kebabs, and 'double-ka-meetha' (a sweet bread pudding) are must-haves for iftar. Families often visit the Moazzam Jahi Market for the freshest dates and fruits.

Here are some famous mosques in Hyderabad that hold special significance during this holy month:

Mecca Masjid - One of the oldest and most iconic mosques in Hyderabad, Mecca Masjid is a symbol of the city's rich history. During Ramadan, the mosque hosts special Taraweeh prayers, where worshippers gather in the evenings for extended prayers, reciting the Quran together.

Charminar Mosque - In the heart of Hyderabad, the Charminar Mosque is not only a historic monument but also a place of spiritual significance. During Ramadan, the area around Charminar bustles with activity as markets come alive with stalls selling iftar delicacies.

Qutb Shahi Masjid - This historic mosque, built during the Qutb Shahi dynasty, holds special significance during Ramadan. It hosts Taraweeh prayers and attracts worshippers seeking blessings in the serene ambiance of its courtyard.

Madina Masjid - Located in the bustling area of Secunderabad, Madina Masjid is a serene sanctuary for those seeking spiritual solace during Ramadan. The mosque's architecture is a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, providing a tranquil setting for Taraweeh prayers. The iftar arrangements here often include a variety of Hyderabadi and Mughlai dishes, reflecting the city's rich culinary heritage.

Sehri and Iftar timings - In Hyderabad, on the first day of Ramadan, Sehri lasts up to 5:15 AM, and Iftar is observed at 6:26 PM.