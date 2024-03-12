Delhi
Delhi, the capital city, is a lively place during Ramadan. The streets around Jama Masjid, one of India's largest mosques, come alive with food stalls and markets. People break their fast with dates, water, and with a refreshing drink Sharbat-e-Mohabbat (a blend of milk, watermelon, and Ruh Afza) in "iftar." The old historic lanes of Chandni Chowk are filled with the aroma of delicious kebabs, biryanis, and sweets like phirni and sheer khurma. Families and friends gather to share these meals, spreading warmth and joy. The city is home to several famous mosques where Muslims gather for prayers, reflection, and community during this auspicious time.
Jama Masjid - One of India's largest mosques, Jama Masjid, built during the reign of Shah Jahan stands as a majestic symbol of Islamic architecture. During Ramadan, the courtyard fills with worshippers for Taraweeh prayers. The aroma of delicious kebabs and biryanis wafts from nearby food stalls.
Fatehpuri Masjid - Located near Chandni Chowk, Fatehpuri Masjid is another iconic mosque in Delhi. Its serene ambiance during Ramadan evenings attracts worshippers for Iftar prayers, followed by delectable treats at the markets nearby.
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah - Known for its Sufi heritage, the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya becomes a hub of spirituality during Ramadan. Devotees gather for special prayers and Qawwalis, seeking blessings for a peaceful month ahead.
Jamali Kamali Mosque - Nestled in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, this mosque is known for its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere during Ramadan evenings.
Sehri and Iftar timings - In Delhi, on the first day of Ramadan, Sehri lasts up to 5:17 AM, and Iftar is observed at 6:28 PM.
Lucknow
Lucknow, famous for its Nawabi culture, has a unique charm during Ramadan. The city is known for its delicious kebabs, especially the succulent galouti, seekh, shish, and hariyali kebabs. The lively streets of Aminabad and Chowk become vibrant with colorful stalls selling traditional delicacies including Chhole Bhature, Basket Chaat, Kulcha Nihari, Lucknowi Paan, Sheer korma, and Chicken Shawarma.
During Ramadan, Lucknow comes alive with the spirit of devotion and prayer, especially in its famous mosques. Here are some notable mosques in Lucknow that hold special significance during this holy month.
Jama Masjid - Jama Masjid in Lucknow becomes a focal point of Ramadan activities. The grand structure, adorned with intricate Islamic architecture, hosts special Taraweeh prayers every night. The courtyard buzzes with worshippers who gather here for iftar, enjoying the communal spirit of breaking their fast together.
Teele Wali Masjid - Teele Wali Masjid offers a serene retreat for prayers during Ramadan. The mosque, built under the supervision of Fidah Khan Koka during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, known for its peaceful ambiance, attracts devotees seeking solitude and spiritual reflection.
Asafi Masjid (Bara Imambara) - The Asafi Masjid within the Bara Imambara complex is another significant site during Ramadan. It was built by Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784.
Shah Najaf Imambara - Shah Najaf Imambara is a must-visit during Ramadan. The mosque, with its peaceful gardens, provides a tranquil setting for evening prayers. The iftar gatherings here are filled with a sense of community as people share meals and prayers.
Sehri and Iftar timings - In Lucknow, on the first day of Ramadan, Sehri lasts up to 5:01 AM, and Iftar is observed at 6:15 PM.
Srinagar
In the beautiful valley of Srinagar, Ramadan holds a special significance. The city is known for its serene atmosphere during this holy month. People here break their fast with the soothing taste of 'kahwa,' a traditional Kashmiri tea infused with spices. The local markets like Lal Chowk and Residency Road offer a variety of dry fruits and 'phirni' for iftar. For a delicious Kashmiri Ramadan dinner, enjoy 'Gushtaba' (meatballs in yogurt gravy), 'Rista' (spicy meatballs in red gravy), 'Tabaq Maaz' (fried lamb ribs), and 'Waza Chicken' (traditional Kashmiri chicken dish). In Srinagar, during Ramadan, several mosques hold special significance for the local Muslim community. Here are some famous mosques in Srinagar where people gather for prayers and spiritual reflection during this holy month.
Jamia Masjid - A grand mosque located in the heart of the old city, Jama Masjid is a hub of Ramadan activities. It was commissioned by Sultan Sikander in 1394 CE.
Dargah Hazratbal - Another significant shrine in Srinagar, Dargah Hazratbal sees increased footfall during Ramadan. Pilgrims visit to offer prayers and seek blessings, creating a vibrant atmosphere of devotion.
Shah Hamdan's Mosque - This historic mosque on the banks of the Jhelum River holds a special place in Sufi tradition. During Ramadan, it becomes a center for spiritual lectures and discussions, attracting devotees seeking deeper understanding.
Sehri and Iftar timings - In Srinagar, on the first day of Ramadan, Sehri lasts up to 5:24 AM, and Iftar is observed at 6:36 PM.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, the city of pearls, shines even brighter during Ramadan. The iconic Charminar stands as a beacon of festivity, surrounded by bustling markets. The aroma of 'haleem,' a rich stew of meat, lentils, and wheat, fills the air. Hyderabad's famous biryanis, kebabs, and 'double-ka-meetha' (a sweet bread pudding) are must-haves for iftar. Families often visit the Moazzam Jahi Market for the freshest dates and fruits.
Here are some famous mosques in Hyderabad that hold special significance during this holy month:
Mecca Masjid - One of the oldest and most iconic mosques in Hyderabad, Mecca Masjid is a symbol of the city's rich history. During Ramadan, the mosque hosts special Taraweeh prayers, where worshippers gather in the evenings for extended prayers, reciting the Quran together.
Charminar Mosque - In the heart of Hyderabad, the Charminar Mosque is not only a historic monument but also a place of spiritual significance. During Ramadan, the area around Charminar bustles with activity as markets come alive with stalls selling iftar delicacies.
Qutb Shahi Masjid - This historic mosque, built during the Qutb Shahi dynasty, holds special significance during Ramadan. It hosts Taraweeh prayers and attracts worshippers seeking blessings in the serene ambiance of its courtyard.
Madina Masjid - Located in the bustling area of Secunderabad, Madina Masjid is a serene sanctuary for those seeking spiritual solace during Ramadan. The mosque's architecture is a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, providing a tranquil setting for Taraweeh prayers. The iftar arrangements here often include a variety of Hyderabadi and Mughlai dishes, reflecting the city's rich culinary heritage.
Sehri and Iftar timings - In Hyderabad, on the first day of Ramadan, Sehri lasts up to 5:15 AM, and Iftar is observed at 6:26 PM.
Patna
Patna, the historic city along the Ganges, celebrates Ramadan with a blend of tradition and festivity. The lanes around Patna City's Pathar Ki Masjid, Sabzibagh, Phulwarisharif, Gulzarbagh bustle with activity as people prepare for iftar Kebabs, Sheer Chaay, Biryani, Mughlai cuisines and much more make a perfect fit for the post-iftar items. Here are some notable mosques in Patna that hold special significance during this holy month.
Sher Shah Suri - Sher Shah Suri Masjid, also known as Sher Shahi, stands in the city of Patna. This mosque exemplifies the Afghan style of architecture, constructed by Sher Shah Suri to commemorate his reign.. It comes alive during Ramadan with special prayers, sermons, and a bustling market outside offering traditional iftar delights.
Pathar Ki Masjid - This mosque, built by Parwez Shah, the son of Mughal emperor Jahangir (Jehangir), known for its unique architecture, is a serene spot for prayers during Ramadan. The courtyard fills with devotees during iftar, sharing dates, sweets, and special dishes prepared for the occasion
Khanqah Mujibia Mosque - A center of Sufi spirituality, this mosque offers a unique Ramadan experience. It was founded by Hazrat Pir Mujibullah Qadri in the 18th century in Phulwarisharif, Patna.
As the sun sets, Patna's streets light up with colorful decorations and festive lights. The city's famous Patna Market, Khaitan Market, Sabzibagh, Fraser road become hubs of activity, with stalls selling everything from clothes to sweets.
Sehri and Iftar timings - In Patna, on the first day of Ramadan, Sehri lasts up to 4:47 AM, and Iftar is observed at 5:57 PM.
In all these cities, Ramadan is not just about fasting; it's a time of togetherness, reflection, and sharing joy through foods.. People from all walks of life come together to celebrate the spirit of this holy month, creating a tapestry of culture and tradition across India.