Queen Of Prints

Masaba Masaba, a hit series on Netflix in 2020, starring the real-life mom-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta, playing versions of themselves in a fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film, was an unexpected experiment by Masaba into acting on the OTT platform, and she came out with flying colours, paving the way for a successful second season. While providing a distraction to many during the pandemic, it made people aware of what goes on in a designer’s life. Modern Love: Mumbai in 2022 established her as a versatile actress, and the screen loves her.