Queen Of Prints

Designer Masaba Gupta, who helms House of Masaba, started her design career at the young age of 19, unveiling her ground-breaking debut at Lakmé Fashion Week. Born to West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and actress Neena Gupta, her cultural identity became the natural backdrop for her bold design aesthetics expressed in quirky prints and innovative silhouettes, making her eponymous label much sought after for its ‘India-proud diffusion label and Caribbean heart’. A symbol of inspiration for those with an ardour for fashion, the range of clothes can be worn anywhere in the world.
The House of Masaba was introduced in 2009. Its design expression is playful and experimental, breaking stereotypes and transcending conventions, yet blending effortlessly with sophistication. The brand has a total of 15 stores across India, of which 4 are situated in Delhi, 4 in Mumbai, 2 in Bengaluru, and 1 each in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Ludhiana.
The millennial designer’s growth story started right after she launched her brand upon graduating from SNDT Women’s University. Her diverse clothing line includes Indian wedding solutions, festive wear, and luxe resort wear, all imbued with the brand’s distinctive hues, motifs, and aesthetics. She is the first Indian designer to have done a fashion show via Instagram, and she sells 60 percent of her clothes through WhatsApp. In 2019, she received the ‘Business Excellence & Innovation Best Practices’ award from the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh.
Masaba Masaba, a hit series on Netflix in 2020, starring the real-life mom-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta, playing versions of themselves in a fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film, was an unexpected experiment by Masaba into acting on the OTT platform, and she came out with flying colours, paving the way for a successful second season. While providing a distraction to many during the pandemic, it made people aware of what goes on in a designer’s life. Modern Love: Mumbai in 2022 established her as a versatile actress, and the screen loves her.
The next venture for the creative Masaba was launching her own makeup line, Lovechild, in August 2022, with a dedicated e-commerce store offering lipsticks, lip glosses, and nail polishes in a range of bright shades, fragrances, foundations, and makeup kits. Masaba has become known for the creative and artistic names she gives each collection. The makeup’s packaging features bright, bold patterns with cartoon pieces of sultana on lipstick tubes and cameras on nail polish bottles. The line has an air of youthful whimsy to it. The company forged a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) in January 2022, resulting in ABFRL holding a 51% stake in the venture.
Masaba Gupta has a natural flair for business, and she showcased a personalised and stylish ‘wedding collection’ from the House of Masaba, worn by her whole family, when she tied the knot with beau Satyadeep Misra. She looked ravishing in a barfi pink lehenga with gold embroidery and a wallflower-printed lime green dupatta, using muted tones for a more maximal ensemble, making a case for the return of colour to wedding wear.
As a professional, Masaba has learned to value herself and her creation and to ask for a fair deal. She urges young women not to give away their brand. Through her designs, campaigns, and social media presence, Masaba has championed body positivity, diversity, and female empowerment.