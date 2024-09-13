Brand Studio

Navratri Fasting Rules 2024: Do’s And Don’ts To Follow For The 9-Day Celebration

The enthusiastic festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, and each day is dedicated to a different avatar of the goddess Durga. The festival is marked by prayers, fasting, rituals, and celebrations. In this article, we will give details on the Navratri fast, the ritual, and what the dos and don’ts are.

Navratri Fasting Rules
Navratri Fasting Rules 2024: Do’s And Don’ts To Follow For The 9-Day Celebration
info_icon

Navratri, the grand and most vibrant festival of Hinduism, is fast approaching and will commence from October 3, 2024, to October 12, 2024. The 10-day huge festival holds a significant place in the Hindu community; the devotees celebrate the festival with great fervour and devotion. The enthusiastic festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, and each day is dedicated to a different avatar of the goddess Durga. The festival is marked by prayers, fasting, rituals, and celebrations. In this article, we will give details on the Navratri fast, the ritual, and what the dos and don’ts are.

The nine forms of Mata Durga and colours of Navratri to wear during celebration:

  • 03 October (Thursday): Mata Shailputri (RED)

  • 04 October (Friday): Mata Brahmacharini (ROYAL BLUE)

  • 05 October (Saturday): Mata Chandraghanta (YELLOW)

  • 06 October (Sunday): Mata Kushmanda (GREEN)

  • 07 October (Monday): Mata Skandmata GREY)

  • 08 October(Tuesday): Mata Katyayni (ORANGE)

  • 09 October (Wednesday): Mata Kalratri (WHITE)

  • 10 October (Thursday): Mata Mahagauri d (PINK)

  • 11 October (Friday): Mata Siddhidatri (SKY BLUE)

  • 12 October (Saturday): Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Navratri Date and auspicious timing

According to the Hindu calendar, the Navratri festival is celebrated every year on the Pratipada date of Shukla paksha of Ashwin month, which will start at 12:18 am on October 3, 2024, and will end on October 4, Friday, at 2:58 am. The Kalash Sthapana Muhurat will start from 6:19 am to 7:23 am on October 3, while the Abhijeet Muhurta will start from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm. This year Maa Durga will arrive on Palki or Palanquin. This Palaki ride is considered auspicious in Devi Purana.

What is Ashtami and Navami

Ashtami and Navami
info_icon

The eighth day and the ninth day of Navratri are considered the most important days of Navratri. The eighth day is devoted to Mata Gauri (Parvati Mata). Devotees worship the fierce form of Durga, Mahagauri, and perform Kanya Puja, where young girls are revered as a manifestation of the goddess. While the ninth day is the day of Siddhidatri (an incarnation of Lord Durga). Devotees perform a final aarti and sometimes offer a special meal called Bhandara. It’s a day to express gratitude to the goddess and ask for her blessings.

Navratri Puja rituals and observing fasting

Navratri is a big occasion; it’s an important reminder of spiritual renewal, cultural tradition, and the celebration of life’s vibrant hues. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to Mata Durga and her nine different forms. In these nine days, it is advisable to take a bath every day, worship Mata Durga and seek her blessings. Here is a detail of the rituals during the crucial festival of Navratri.

Navratri Puja rituals
info_icon

  • Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana): On the very first day, you set up a Kalash (holy pot) filled with water or soil, a coconut, and mango leaves to invoke the goddess.

  • Durga Sthapana: Place the idol or image of Goddess Durga on your home or in Pandal. You can also add idols of Lord Ganesha and other deities.

  • Daily Puja: Light a diya (lamp) every morning and evening. Chant Durga mantras and offer flowers, fruits, and sweets like prasad. Recite the Durga Chalisa and the Durga Saptashati and seek Mata Durga’s blessing with your family and friends.

  • Aarti and Bhajans: Conclude the puja with Aarti (devotional songs) and bhajans, which invoke blessings.

  • Kanya Puja: A very important day of Navratri is Kanya Pujan. On Ashtami or Navami, invite young girls (representing the goddess) and offer them food, new clothes, or gifts. This ritual, called Kanjak or Kanya Pujan, is a symbol of respect for the goddess.

  • Offering Saree to the Goddess: Traditionally, a saree is offered to the goddess during the puja, usually on Ashtami or Navami. This is done to seek blessings for family well-being, prosperity, and protection.

Fasting during Navratri Dos and Don’ts

Fasting during Navratri
info_icon

Keeping fast not only makes your wishes true but also brings peace and devotion to your life. Some devotees observe Nirjala fast or partial fasting while some opt for Falahar fast during Navratri depending on their ability and devotion. During Navratri, there are some strict dos and don’ts that must be followed to make your festival fast-worthy

Dos

  • Stay hydrated while observing fast. You can also consume drinks like coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk, and fresh fruit juices.

  • Start your day freshly after taking a bath and then worship Mata Durga offer her prayer, Bhog, and seek her blessing.

  • You can eat sabudana (tapioca pearls), kuttu (buckwheat flour), kheer, and singhara (water chestnut flour) during the fast. (sabudana is a cooling food and contains starch and that’s why it is preferable during fasting, while kuttu contain fibre, magnesium and other vitamins which give nutrients to our body and provide energy boost during fast.

  • Keeping fast is important but what is more important is chanting Mata’s shlokas and remembering her. Don't spread hatred or share negative thoughts during the occasion. Prepare Prasad for Mata Durga and offer her sweets.

  • You can have dairy products like milk, curd, paneer, and other dairy products during the fast if you are not keeping Nirjala. Also, Sendha Namak (rock salt) can be used in food, as it’s considered pure for fasting purposes.

Fasting Don'ts:

  • It is strictly advisable to avoid Tamasic food like meat, eggs, onion, and garlic during fasting. Refrain from consuming alcohol or cigarettes.

  • Avoid wheat, rice, barley, and any other grains or cereals, as it is strictly not allowed during fasting.

  • Table salt or sea salt should not be used; instead, opt for rock salt as rock salt is considered pure.

  • Avoid fasting if you are not well. Also, for pregnant ladies or any health condition where fasting is not allowed, don't keep it.

  • Try to keep your mind calm and composed during fast, don't fight or think of negative thoughts while keeping fast.

Navratri is a time of spiritual rejuvenation, devotion, and fasting. By adhering to the traditional dos and don’ts of fasting, performing daily puja rituals, and following auspicious colour codes, you can make the most of this auspicious festival. Embrace the divine feminine energy and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga for health, prosperity, and happiness throughout the year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Maxwell Eager To See Kohli And Smith Clash For Supremacy
  2. AFG Vs NZ Test: New Zealand 'Really Disappointed' With Match Being Called Off
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  4. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  5. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
Football News
  1. MBSG Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: New Season Gets Underway With Cracking Contest In Kolkata
  2. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  3. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  4. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  2. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  3. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD
  4. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  5. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats