Navratri Fasting Rules 2024: Do’s And Don’ts To Follow For The 9-Day Celebration

Navratri, the grand and most vibrant festival of Hinduism, is fast approaching and will commence from October 3, 2024, to October 12, 2024. The 10-day huge festival holds a significant place in the Hindu community; the devotees celebrate the festival with great fervour and devotion. The enthusiastic festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, and each day is dedicated to a different avatar of the goddess Durga. The festival is marked by prayers, fasting, rituals, and celebrations. In this article, we will give details on the Navratri fast, the ritual, and what the dos and don’ts are.