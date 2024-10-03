Navratri 2024: 9 Bhogs To Offer Goddess Durga For Each Day Of Celebration

Navratri has already approached, and the smell of incense sticks and the sound of dhol have filled the air. The huge Hindu festival Navratri is marked by a plethora of religious activities, from worshipping the Nav Durga (the nine forms of Mata Durga) to offering special prasad or bhog while seeking blessing from Mata Amba. The nine-day is a celebration of feminine power observed with fervour and devotion across India. Navratri will commence on October 3 and conclude on October 11 in 2024. If you are observing fast on this auspicious occasion, we are sharing a day-wise guide on the bhog to offer during the auspicious Navratri.
Nine Forms of Mata Durga and Bhog to Offer
First Day: Pratipada Mata Shailputri
Mata Shailputri, the daughter of mountains, is worshipped on the first day. Shailputri is an incarnation of Mata Gaura, who took birth at the home of Lord Himalaya. She embodies peace, innocence, and strength. On the first day, offer desi ghee to Mata Shailputri, and offer prasad made from desi ghee like halwa, laddoo, etc. to seek the blessing of the first devi. Offering pure ghee to Mata Shailputri symbolizes health and purity. It is said to bless devotees with a life free of diseases and an abundance of strength.
Second Day: Dwitiya Mata Brahmacharini
Mata Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day. She is believed to be an unmarried form of Mata Sati, who symbolises knowledge, wisdom, love, and serenity. Devotees worship Mata Brahmacharini, the one who practices penance and represents devotion and asceticism. Offer sugar or bhog made from sugar like kheer, sweet boondi, etc. to Mata Brahmacharini. It is believed that offering sugar and fresh fruits symbolizes devotion and patience. Offering this bhog will bestow longevity and family well-being.
Third-Day: Tritiya Mata Chandraghanta
The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Mata Chandraghanta, the goddess who married Lord Shiva. The goddess Chandraghanta (an incarnation of goddess Durga) adorned with a crescent moon embodies courage and peace. Worshippers should offer milk, or prasad made from milk, like kheer or milk-based desserts, believing this offering will eliminate sorrow, bring peace to the family, and fulfil desires.
Fourth Day: Chaturthi Mata Kushmanda
It is customary to worship Mata Kushmanda on the fourth day; she is believed to be the creator of the universe. Kushmanda is considered the deity of light and energy and is considered the manifestation of life force and vitality. Offer delicious Malpua to appease the goddess Kushmanda, as Malpua is seen as a nourishing offering that promotes prosperity. Pray for good health, fortune, and prosperity, this Navratri and seek her blessing.
Fifth Day: Panchmi Mata Skandmata
The fifth day is dedicated to Mata Skandmata; she is believed to be the mata of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya). She is the epitome of motherhood, sympathy, and a heart loaded with motherly love and care. Offer bananas to goddess Skandmata during Navratri and seek her blessing with a whole heart. Offering her bananas will grace the devotees with health, prosperity, and power.
Sixth Day: Shasthi Mata Katyayani
The sixth day is dedicated to Katyayni Mata, who embodies harmony, intelligence, and divinity. Goddess Katyayni is a powerful and fierce goddess who was also the most violent form of Mata Parvati. Offer honey to Goddess Katyayani, as it is considered pure and represents sweetness in life. It is believed that this offering of honey helps in fulfilling desires and wishes.
Seventh Day: Saptami Mata Kalratri
The destruction of darkness and evilness, Mata Kalratri, is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. She is worshipped as the fierce manifestation of the goddess Durga, who killed the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. Her dark appearance symbolizes dispelling negative energy, the darkness of ignorance, and the destroyer of evil spirits. She is depicted as a fierce form with open hairs, a human skull in her hands, and a skull garland on her neck. The most ferocious form of Mata Parvati, Mata Kalratri, is worshipped by tantric and yogis seeking spiritual enlightenment. Offer jaggery or jaggery products to Mata Kalratri, like gur ke laddoo or halwa, to remove negativity and fear from one’s life.
Eighth Day: Ashtami Mata Mahagauri
The eighth day is dedicated to Mahagauri (an incarnation of goddess Durga), who is believed to symbolise purity and serenity. She is depicted as a young fair complexion woman, dressed in white attire signifying the pristine and radiant aspects of a goddess. Offer fresh coconut or coconut-based sweets like nariyal laddoo to the Goddess Mahagaura. This offering is believed to purify the soul and bring peace and prosperity. People observe Kanjak or kanya puja on this day, where they worship and feed nine girls.
Ninth Day: Mata Siddhidatri
Mata Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day. Goddess Siddidatri, the giver of supernatural power, is believed to take away ignorance from her devotees and grant them knowledge. She bestows all the siddhis to his devotees and even Lord Shiva got his siddhis by the grace of Lord Siddhidatri. Worshipping her will lead to success and prosperity. Offer the bhog of sesame seeds which symbolizes the removal of obstacles and the attainment of spiritual growth or siddhis.
Significance and guidelines while preparing prasad to offer
The offering is a pure and divine ritual, each bhog has its meaning and significance. The offerings are not only a way to seek blessings but also an expression of devotion and gratitude towards the divine feminine. Preparing the bhog with purity and love is considered crucial, and the food is distributed as prasad (holy offering) among family members and devotees after it has been offered to the deity.
A guide to preparing and offering bhog
Cleanliness: Make sure all ingredients used while preparing bhog should be fresh and pure and the preparation of bhog should be done in a clean space, maintaining the sanctity of the offerings.
Focus on Sattvic foods: Offering should be simple, vegetarian and sattvic, avoid making tamasic food during Navratri.
Serve Prasad: After the bhog is offered to Mata during Navratri, distribute the prasad among family members and guests.
Timely offering: Try to prepare bhog during puja timings in the morning or evening.
The 9 days of Navratri are a time for deep devotion, spiritual reflection, and celebration of the divine feminine energy. Each day’s bhog plays a crucial role in connecting the devotee with the divine and receiving her blessings. By offering these carefully chosen foods, devotees seek good health, prosperity, strength, and protection for themselves and their families, while also honouring the nine forms of Goddess Durga.
The nine different forms of Mata Durga bring nine different strengths to the world may you be blessed with all
Happy Navratri!