Navratri 2024: 9 Bhogs To Offer Goddess Durga For Each Day Of Celebration

Mata Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day. Goddess Siddidatri, the giver of supernatural power, is believed to take away ignorance from her devotees and grant them knowledge. She bestows all the siddhis to his devotees and even Lord Shiva got his siddhis by the grace of Lord Siddhidatri. Worshipping her will lead to success and prosperity. Offer the bhog of sesame seeds which symbolizes the removal of obstacles and the attainment of spiritual growth or siddhis.

Significance and guidelines while preparing prasad to offer

The offering is a pure and divine ritual, each bhog has its meaning and significance. The offerings are not only a way to seek blessings but also an expression of devotion and gratitude towards the divine feminine. Preparing the bhog with purity and love is considered crucial, and the food is distributed as prasad (holy offering) among family members and devotees after it has been offered to the deity.

A guide to preparing and offering bhog

Cleanliness: Make sure all ingredients used while preparing bhog should be fresh and pure and the preparation of bhog should be done in a clean space, maintaining the sanctity of the offerings.

Focus on Sattvic foods: Offering should be simple, vegetarian and sattvic, avoid making tamasic food during Navratri.

Serve Prasad: After the bhog is offered to Mata during Navratri, distribute the prasad among family members and guests.

Timely offering: Try to prepare bhog during puja timings in the morning or evening.

The 9 days of Navratri are a time for deep devotion, spiritual reflection, and celebration of the divine feminine energy. Each day’s bhog plays a crucial role in connecting the devotee with the divine and receiving her blessings. By offering these carefully chosen foods, devotees seek good health, prosperity, strength, and protection for themselves and their families, while also honouring the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

The nine different forms of Mata Durga bring nine different strengths to the world may you be blessed with all

Happy Navratri!