Janmashtami 2024: 5 Must-Have Bhog Dishes For Krishna

Janmashtami, or Gokulashtami, the Hindu festival, is incomplete without the Bhog or Prasad. Janmashtami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Krishna across India with great enthusiasm and devotion. When it comes to delectable sweets, Makhan, and dahi are the most favourite of Lord Krishna. Kanha, also known as Makhan Chor, loves to eat Makhan and there are so many stories related to it. There is also a ritual of offering 56 bhog, to Lord Krishna, a beautiful way of expressing love and devotion towards him. The bhog, a variety of specially prepared foods, is offered to the deity as a mark of love and dedication before being distributed as prasad (blessed food) to devotees. This Janmashtami, if you are not making the 56 Bhog, then you should make this traditional Bhog for Lord Krishna as an offering of love.