Janmashtami 2024: 5 Must-Have Bhog Dishes For Krishna

Janmashtami, or Gokulashtami, the Hindu festival, is incomplete without the Bhog or Prasad. Janmashtami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Krishna across India with great enthusiasm and devotion. When it comes to delectable sweets, Makhan, and dahi are the most favourite of Lord Krishna. Kanha, also known as Makhan Chor, loves to eat Makhan and there are so many stories related to it. There is also a ritual of offering 56 bhog, to Lord Krishna, a beautiful way of expressing love and devotion towards him. The bhog, a variety of specially prepared foods, is offered to the deity as a mark of love and dedication before being distributed as prasad (blessed food) to devotees. This Janmashtami, if you are not making the 56 Bhog, then you should make this traditional Bhog for Lord Krishna as an offering of love.
Traditional Bhog Items for Janmashtami
Makhan Mishri
Makhan Mishri, the most beloved dish of Lord Krishna, is a delectable combination made from fresh homemade butter (Makhan) mixed with sugar crystals (Mishri). The Makhan story that we all heard symbolizes Krishna’s playful childhood, and to offer him love and devotion, the devotee made Makhan Mishri to make the Janmashtami more special. It is a simple yet meaningful gesture that honours Krishna's divine nature and his connection to the earthly pleasures of life. Makhan Mishri is made with fresh cream of butter; mix it well with the Mishri or powdered sugar, and you can serve it in small earthen pots to retain its traditional charm.
Panchamrit
Panchamrit, as the name suggests, is a sacred mixture made of five ingredients: milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar. This Panchamrit is also used during Abhishek (ritual bathing) of Lord Krishna, and later it can be distributed as Prasad among the devotees. Panchamrit is considered a symbol of divine love and devotion towards Krishna as a way to seek his blessings. You can make this by mixing milk, sugar, ghee, honey, and dahi equally and stirring well to ensure all ingredients are thoroughly mixed, and here you are ready to offer this in a silver bowl to Lord Govinda.
Dhaniya Panjiri
Dhaniya Panjiri, a significant traditional offering, holds a crucial place during Janmashtami and is believed to be Kanha’s favourite delicacy. The Indian sweet is made with roasted coriander powder, ghee, dry fruit, and sugar. The sweet, aromatic, and nutty flavor makes Dhaniya Panjiri a delightful treat that is healthy and nutritious for both devotees and gastronomes. The Dhaniya Panjiri recipe can be made easily; all you have to do is roast the coriander powder in ghee until it releases a fragrant aroma. Add powdered sugar and chopped dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins. Mix well, and here you are ready to offer as a bhog.
Chappan Bhog
The most favorite and compulsory bhog for Lord Krishna’s birthday is Chappan Bhog. Chappan Bhog consists of 56 different types of foods, which include dairy delights, savoury snacks, traditional sweets, dry fruits, grains, lentils, and beverages made with love and devotion to make Krishna happy. Each dish is prepared with the utmost care, with a focus on purity and devotion. According to legends, devotees offered 56 bhog after the incident of Govardhan Parvat, when little Krishna lifted the entire Govardhan Mountain on his little left finger to shelter the villagers amidst the 7 days of continuous rain.
Malpua
Malpua, a popular Indian sweet dish made from flour, sugar, milk, ripe bananas, and dry fruit, is another beloved offering associated with Janmashtami. To prepare malpua, the batter of flour, sugar, milk, and dry fruit is mixed well, deep-fried until brown, and soaked in a sweet syrup to give it a rich texture and delicious taste. The delectable sweet is often made for auspicious celebrations like Holi and Diwali. The beloved treat is believed to be one of the favourite dishes of Lord Krishna.
Conclusion:
Preparing dishes for Lord Krishna is not just a culinary activity but a sacred ritual that connects devotees with the divine. This Janmashtami, offer these traditional culinary delights to Kanha and seeks his blessings. Bhog, or Prasad, symbolizes the deep love and dedication of the Lord Krishna. This Janmashtami, celebrate the divine festival with your family, follow the ritual, share the playful story of little Krishna with the children, and enjoy the sweet dish, as each dish is a token of love that strengthens the bond between the devotee and the divine.