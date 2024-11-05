Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebrations

The first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, ji’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, or Guru Parab. This sacred festival will be celebrated on 15th November 2024. This year, Sikh People will be celebrating the 555th birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Ji. The auspicious festival is one of the sacred festivals in Sikhism, and is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik, and usually falls in November by the Gregorian Calendar. The day holds immense historical, spiritual, and cultural significance, offering a time for reflection on Guru Nanak’s teachings and their relevance in today’s world. In this article, we will discuss the history, significance and details of this most important festival of Sikhism.