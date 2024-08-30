Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebrating The Elephant God’s Arrival And The Spirit Of Unity

Visarjana (the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol in the waterbody) is the day when we have to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with a teary eye, expecting he will come sooner next year. Well, keeping Ganesha's idol at home is all about attachment and love towards him. When we say Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhcya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (Ganpati, please come early next year), we are at the peak of emotion; it feels like our loved ones are leaving us. Ganesh Chaturthi culminates after the immersion of the Ganesha idol in a water body. The ritual signifies Ganesha's return to his celestial abode, taking away all the misfortunes of the devotees. The ritual signifies birth and death and teaches us nothing is permanent in this life; everything is temporary. The immersion also reinforces the belief in the cyclical nature of existence and the importance of letting go of attachments. Visarjana ritual also teaches us we should focus on spiritual and inner peace and not on this materialistic world.