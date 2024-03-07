Rubeina Karachiwalla is the founder of Ruby’s Organics, a brand dedicated to providing clean and green makeup products for Indian skin tones and textures. With a background in PR and a passion for the beauty industry, she embarked on this journey to fill the gap for healthy makeup alternatives in India. After completing a certified makeup course and developing the business plan, she left her successful career to devote her time and energy to building the brand. It took two years to develop the products with the help of an R&D company. Additionally, Karachiwalla spent another year focusing on brand building and educating consumers about organic beauty. Despite limited resources, she collaborated with her best friend, Sanjana Kothari, on design and packaging, opting for fun and attractive aesthetics. Today, Ruby’s Organics is at the forefront of the organic beauty movement, with a commitment to revolutionizing the way women use makeup.