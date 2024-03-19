In South India, Holika Dahan known as Kama Dahanam, takes on a unique charm. In the local legends, there's a story about Lord Shiva and Kamadeva, the god of love. It's said that on this day, Shiva, with his powerful third eye, turned Kamadeva to ashes for disturbing his meditation. To honor this story, people carefully make effigies of Kamadeva and burn them. It's not about anger but about symbolically cleaning our hearts and souls, showing us that from tough times, we can start anew.