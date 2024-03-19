The Ultimate Holi Party will be the place to celebrate Holi with tons of fun stuff! Get ready for 8 hours of crazy fun – music, dancing, and colors! The event will have amazing artists like Ritviz, Lost Stories, and Spin Doctor. They'll play all the best music one can expect, both Indian and from other countries as well. This party will also use eco-friendly colors throughout the event. There will be a special rain dance to cool everyone down.