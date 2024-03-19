As Holi is coming people, especially we Indians crave an experience that explodes with color and fun. Look no further than Holi, India's festival of colors! Holi is not just about throwing paint at people (although there's plenty of that); it's a massive party celebrating spring, fresh starts, and good always wins over evil.
How do you pick the spot with the most fun? Don’t worry! We got you this guide to the amazing Holi events in India, each with its own special twist on the classic traditions. So let’s take a look into a few of these events that might catch your eye!
The Ultimate Holi Party 2024 Ft Ritviz in Mumbai
The Ultimate Holi Party will be the place to celebrate Holi with tons of fun stuff! Get ready for 8 hours of crazy fun – music, dancing, and colors! The event will have amazing artists like Ritviz, Lost Stories, and Spin Doctor. They'll play all the best music one can expect, both Indian and from other countries as well. This party will also use eco-friendly colors throughout the event. There will be a special rain dance to cool everyone down.
The event also promises tons of yummy food to eat, for everyone – meat-eaters and veggie lovers too. There are lots of drinks to keep everyone cool with special deals. There will be special booths to capture all the crazy, colorful moments. The event will also allow kids as well to celebrate together.
Venue - Nesco Grounds, NSE Nesco Complex, Off Western Express Highway, NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063
Ticket price- 799 rs onwards on Paytm Insider
Rang Raas Holi #1 Biggest Holi Concert in Chennai
Chennai is getting ready for a spectacular celebration of Holi with Rang Raas Holi. The event will be hosted by popular Bollywood personality, Rannvijay Singha. Live DJ performances on a dedicated stage will ensure a continuous flow of music throughout the day. Featuring a diverse lineup of artists, the event caters to a variety of musical tastes, guaranteeing a day filled with lively entertainment that will keep you moving. Additionally, couples can enjoy a more intimate celebration in dedicated spaces, allowing them to create special Holi memories together. Eco-friendly colors will be readily available as well, allowing everyone to celebrate Holi safely.
Additionally, the beats of the Nasik Dhol and face painting opportunities further enhance the celebratory atmosphere. There will be a dedicated food court offering a variety selection of food to keep everyone full, while exciting games will provide entertainment to all ages.
Venue - YMCA Royapettah, No 24, West Cottage Road, Royapettah, Indira Garden, Royapettah, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600014, India
Ticket Price- 549 rs onwards on Paytm Insider
COSMIC HOLI - HOLI PARTY in Kasol
The picturesque mountain town of Kasol is gearing up for its fifth annual "Biggest Holi Celebration". The event aims to offer a unique blend of experiences. Participants can delve into the local customs with a “Pahadi-style Holi celebration”, experiencing the authentic way Holi is celebrated in the region.
Music lovers are in for a treat with the best underground music featuring both international and Indian artists. This diverse lineup ensures a non-stop party atmosphere throughout the day. To keep everyone fueled, a variety of food stalls will be available, offering a delicious selection of food options.
Participants will have access to “organic colors and balloons” for a more eco-friendly Holi experience. Additionally, "Talli Station" will be on hand to provide beverages and alcohol, ensuring everyone finds their perfect way to celebrate.
Venue - Pirates of Parvati, Freedom Cafe, Village Chhalal P.O Kasol, Bhuntar, Himachal Pradesh 175105, India
Ticket Price - 1500 rs onwards on Paytm Insider
Rang 3.0 (Biggest Pool party & Rain dance) in Pune
Pune is gearing up for the third edition of RANG, the city's biggest Holi pool party and it promises to be an epic celebration. RANG 3.0 combines all three elements for an unparalleled experience. This event has a proven track record – selling out for two years in a row! Celebrity DJs and live Dhol performances will keep the party pumping all day long.
The organizers have catered to diverse preferences. Open and indoor sections will be available, allowing participants to choose their ideal celebratory environment. Additionally, lip-smacking food stalls and exciting drink deals will ensure everyone is fueled and refreshed throughout the day.
Venue - Drunken lake, near chondhe dara lake, near songbirds society, bhugaon, Pune 412115
Ticket price - 250rs per person (Early bird offer)
Balam Pichkari 2024 in Hyderabad
The highly anticipated Balam Pichkari 2024, Season 5, organized by Navkar Entertainments & I Do events in Hyderabad, promises an unforgettable celebration. This year's Balam Pichkari boasts star power with celebrity appearances by Mahek Chahal and the renowned DJ Abhishek Ruparel. Fans can expect a meet-and-greet opportunity with Chahal, while Ruparel's DJ set guarantees an electrifying atmosphere with music throughout the day.
The organizers have ensured inclusivity. A dedicated "Free Kids Zone" provides a safe and entertaining space for young ones to enjoy the festivities. For adults seeking the full Holi experience, live Dhol performances and a rain dance area are available.
Venue- Classic Gardens, near, Paradise Circle, Balamrai, Secunderabad, Telangana 500003, India
Ticket Price - 299rs onwards on Paytm Insider