Brand Studio

Exclusive Diwali Jewellery Deals: Top Brands Offering Unique Designs

Here are the top jewellery brands with exclusive Diwali deals. Shop quality, affordable, and unique designs this festive season.

Exclusive Diwali Jewellery Deals
Exclusive Diwali Jewellery Deals
info_icon

Diwali, the vibrant Hindu festival, is fast approaching, and people eagerly await to celebrate the festival of lights. Diwali is not just about celebrations but also about shopping for auspicious items, especially jewellery. Some jewellery brands offer fantastic deals and unique pieces during Diwali. Here’s a look at some jewellery brands that offer exclusive deals during the Diwali season, focusing on quality craftsmanship, affordability, and unique designs.

Grab these exclusive offers on jewellery, this Diwali

MP Jewellers

MP Jewellers
info_icon

MP Jewellers offers a wide range of gold and diamond jewellery. Currently, they have a special offer running on their gold jewellery collection. They are giving 20% off on gold jewellery with making charges and 10% off on diamonds, platinum, and gemstones. These offers provide customers with the perfect opportunity to adorn themselves with beautiful jewellery for the festive season. They have crafted each piece with You in their mind, promising authenticity in each piece.

KD Sonigara Jewellers

KD Sonigara Jewellers
info_icon

KD Sonigara Jewellers is known for its elegant craftsmanship and commitment to quality. They offer a wide range of gold jewellery, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more. Currently, they have a special offer of 40% off on their gold jewellery collection, providing customers with attractive discounts and deals. Whether you're looking for a timeless piece or a trendy design, KD Sonigara Jewellers is sure to have something to suit your style and budget.

Indriya Adiya Jewellery

Indriya Adiya Jewellery
info_icon

Indriya-Aditya Jewellery is known for its chic and wide range of exquisite gold jewellery designs. From authentic pieces from brands to trending jewels, they have everything you are seeking in jewellery pieces. They often have special offers and discounts on gold jewellery, making it a popular choice for those looking to invest or adorn themselves with beautiful pieces. Their commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted jewellery brand in the industry.

Vaibhav Jewellery

Vaibhav Jewellery
info_icon

Vaibhav Jewellery is known for its exquisite and antique designs. This is a great opportunity for those looking to purchase gold jewellery for personal use or as a gift. Vaibhav Jewellers is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, high-quality products, and excellent customer service. Vaibhav Jewellery is currently running an exciting offer on its gold jewellery collection, providing customers with attractive discounts and deals.

Pushpanjali Jewels

Pushpanjali Jewels
info_icon

Pushpanjali Jewels are renowned for offering a wide range of exquisite gold jewellery and timeless designs. They currently have a special offer on gold jewellery, but the exact details are not available. Their Diwali offers allow buyers to invest in trendy jewellery at a fraction of the cost of gold or diamond pieces, ideal for festive gifting.

Giriraj Jewellers

Giriraj Jewellers
info_icon

Giriraj Jewellers is a renowned jewellery store in India offering a wide range of gold and diamond jewellery. They have everything that you are seeking in this festive season. It's a great time to explore their unique designs and find the perfect piece to celebrate the festival of lights. Whether you're looking for a statement piece or a subtle accessory, their Diwali sale is an excellent opportunity to enhance your festive wardrobe. They are offering 15% off on gold jewellery-making charges.

Shyam Sunder Co. Jewellers

Shyam Sunder Co. Jewellers
info_icon

Shyam Sunder Co. Jewellers offers a wide range of options for gold jewellery lovers. With their timeless and hand-crafted designs, they have an elegant collection of traditional to contemporary styles. Currently, they have an exciting offer on their gold jewellery collection. From gold tie hair to golden Jhumka they have everything you are searching for this festive season. It's a great opportunity to invest in beautiful and valuable gold jewellery this Diwali.

In this festive season, get ready to shop for your favourite jewellery. Whether you're looking for traditional gold sets, trendy diamond pieces, or affordable fashion jewellery, these brands provide diverse options for every budget, ensuring your Diwali shopping is both festive and fulfilling. Be sure to check online and in-store for the latest offers, and consider the craftsmanship, warranty, and post-purchase services while making your choice.

Happy Diwali Shopping!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Bates, Plimmer Punish PAK-W Bowlers; NZ-W 20/0 (3 Overs)
  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Toss Update: NZ-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six
  4. IND Vs NZ: Gambhir To Pursue 'High Risk, High Reward' Approach In Tests Regardless Of End Result
  5. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan Announce Playing XI, Ghulam Replaces Babar - Check Who's In And Who's Out
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
  3. Chelsea FC: Former Blues Legend Gianfranco Zola Surprised By Cole Palmer's Impact
  4. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  5. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  2. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
  3. Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Till January 1 To Curb Air Pollution
  4. Did Kashmir's ‘Islamist’ Voters Turn Secular Nationalists In Three Months? 
  5. Bahraich Burning: Violence During Durga Immersion Leads To Death Of 22-Year-Old, Extra Forces Deployed | Details
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
  2. North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know
  3. Did Ukrainian F-16 Down Russian Supersonic Su-34 Jet Fighter? 
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Hit Lebanon
  5. Religious Party Clashes With Civil Rights Protesters In Pak
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players