Brand Studio

Eid Festivities in Muzaffarpur

The streets of Muzaffarpur are decorated with lights and decorations, creating a joyous atmosphere. Amidst the buzz among people, there is a sense of serenity and harmony that envelops Muzaffarpur. Outlook India explored the alleys of Pakki Sarai Chowk, the busy streets of Islampur, and the chaos of Moti Jheel to capture the Eid mood of the people of Muzaffarpur.