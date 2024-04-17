Celebrating Lord Rama: Do's and Don'ts of Ram Navami

The heart of Ram Navami lies in devotional practices. Prayers and chants during Ram Navami are specifically directed towards Lord Ram and Goddess Amba. Chanting hymns like the “Rama Raksha Stotra” and “Hanuman Chalisa” help seek blessings and protection. While offering prayers at home is an adequate option, you can also visit temples that are dedicated to lord Ram and offer fruits, flowers, sweets, and incense. Light diyas and perform aarti to the lord with devotion.