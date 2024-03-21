Barsana is said to be the birthplace of Radha, Krishna's beloved. According to folklore, Krishna, from the neighboring village of Nandgaon, would playfully tease Radha and her friends, the gopis. In retaliation, the women of Barsana would chase Krishna and his friends with sticks, creating a playful battle of colors. This playful tradition has evolved into the famous "Lathmar Holi" of Barsana, where women playfully hit men with sticks, symbolizing the mock battle between Radha and Krishna. The celebration is filled with joyous music, dance, and the throwing of vibrant colors.